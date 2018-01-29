US stocks fell in early trade on Monday following another record close at the end of last week as the dollar rebounded, with investors digesting the latest inflation and spending data ahead of a busy week. At 1530 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% to 26,566.90, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were off 0.3% to 2,865.74 and 7,489.06, respectively. Figures out earlier showed consumer spending rose 0.4% in December following an upwardly-revised 0.8% increase the month before, ...

