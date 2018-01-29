BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 30 November 2017

PERFORMANCE RECORD



Attributable to ordinary shareholders 30November

2017 30November

2016 Change

% Assets Net assets (£'000)1 91,357 98,833 (7.6) Net asset value per ordinary share 76.92p 83.57p (8.0) -with income reinvested2 (3.2) -------- -------- -------- Ordinary share price (mid-market) 75.00p 82.75p (9.4) -with income reinvested2 (4.4) ======== ======== ========

Yearended

30November

2017 Yearended

30November

2016

Change

% Revenue Net revenue profit after taxation (£'000) 5,753 5,197 10.7 Revenue return per ordinary share 4.84p 4.43p 9.3 -------- -------- -------- Interim dividends 1st interim 1.00p 1.50p (33.3) 2nd interim 1.00p 1.50p (33.3) 3rd interim 1.00p 1.00p - 4th interim 1.00p 1.00p - -------- -------- -------- Total dividends paid and payable 4.00p 5.00p (20.0) -------- -------- --------

1. The change in net assets reflects market movements and the issue of 500,000 shares during the year.

2. Further details of the calculation of performance with income reinvested are given in the glossary in the Annual Report and Financial Statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the annual report to shareholders of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc for the year ended 30 November 2017.

OVERVIEW

Following the resurgence in the commodities sector in 2016, this year has been mixed, with strong performance from mining equities offset by weaker and more varied results in the energy sector. The mining sector was buoyed by strong demand and also by supply-side government reforms in China, aimed at eradicating surplus capacity in heavy industry, which has driven steel and coal prices sharply upward. By contrast, despite a 30% increase in the oil price over the year, driven by an extension to OPEC production cuts and declining inventories, energy equities have lagged behind as markets continue to take a bearish stance on the longer term outlook for the oil price.

Additional information on commodity markets and key contributors and detractors to portfolio performance are set out in the Investment Managers' report.

PERFORMANCE

One

year

% Three

years

% Five

years

% Since

inception

% Net Asset Value (with income reinvested)1 -3.2 3.9 -10.1 47.9 Share price (with income reinvested)1 -4.4 -5.7 -15.3 41.6



1. Further details of the calculation of performance with income reinvested are given in the glossary in the Annual Report and Financial Statements.



During the year, the Company's net asset value per share (NAV) fell by 3.2% and the share price fell by 4.4% (all calculations with income reinvested). The Company's objectives are to achieve both an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth. The Board does not benchmark performance against mining and energy sector indices as income generation is not withinits scope. For illustrative purposes, over the same period, the Euromoney Global Mining Index rose by 8.9% and the MSCI World Energy Index fell by 4.1% in sterling terms. A 50:50 composite of the two indices represented an increase of 2.4% for the year to 30 November 2017. Additional information on the performance of the Company is set out in the performance record above.

Since the year end and up to the close of business on25January 2018, the Company's NAV has returned 9.1% and the share price has returned 8.6% (all calculations with dividends reinvested).

REVENUE RETURN AND DIVIDENDS

The Company's revenue return per share for the year amounted to 4.84 pence (2016: 4.43 pence). This enabled the Board to meet our declared target of paying four quarterly dividends of 1.00 pence, making a total of 4.00 pence for the year. Full details of the dividends paid for the 2016 and 2017 financial years are set out in note7.

The Board's current target is to declare quarterly dividends of at least 1.00 pence in the year to November 2018, making a total of at least 4.00 pence for the year as a whole. This target represents a yield of 5.3% based on the share price as at the close of business on 30 November 2017. The Board is prepared to use revenue reserves to meet this target if portfolio income alone is insufficient.1

TENDER OFFERS

The Directors of the Company have discretion to make semi-annual tender offers at the prevailing NAV, less 2%, for up to 20% of the issued share capital in August and February of each year.

The Board announced on 13 June 2017 that it had decided not to proceed with a tender offer in August 2017 and on 11December 2017 that the tender offer in February 2018 would not be implemented. During the year ended 30November 2017, the Company's shares traded at an average discount to NAV of 4.2% compared to a discount of 2.0% to NAV, the price at which any tender offer would be made, therefore it was not in the interests of shareholders for any tender to be implemented.

Resolutions for the renewal of the Company's semi-annual tender authorities will be put to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

SHARE CAPITAL

The Directors recognise the importance to shareholders that the market price of the Company's shares in the stock market does not trade at either a significant premium or discount to the underlying NAV. The Board monitors the Company's share rating closely, andis committed to the regular issue of ordinary shares at a premium to NAV as a way of ensuring that any premium to NAV is maintained within a sensible range, to provide ongoing market liquidity and to do so in a manner that is accretive to shareholders. At the forthcoming AGM the Company will be seeking the authority to allot new ordinary shares or sell from treasury ordinary shares representing up to 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

To the extent that shares are trading at a discount, the Boardis equally committed to making share purchases in between the bi-annual tender opportunities when necessary tomanage the level of discount. The Board will continue to consider whether share purchases should be made and is proposing that the Company's existing authority to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, be renewed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

During the financial year ended 30 November 2017, the Company issued 500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 87.60pence per share for a total consideration of £438,000, before the deduction of issue costs. The shares were issued at a premium of 2.04% to the cum income NAV at the close of business on the business day prior to the issue and at a premium to the estimated cum income NAV at the time of the transaction. It should be noted that the issue of new ordinary shares during the year has provided a gross capital uplift of £8,750, including income of £3,250. Since 30 November 2017, and up to the close of business on 31January 2017 no additional shares have been issued.

The Company did not buy back any shares during the year under review. Since 30 November 2017 the Company has bought back 52,000 shares at an average price of 82.31 pence per share and at an average discount of 5.2% representing total consideration of £43,000. The shares were taken into treasury.

GEARING

The Company operates a flexible gearing policy which depends on prevailing market conditions. The maximum gearing used during the year was 9.6% and at 30 November 2017 net gearing was 3.4%. Gearing has been calculated in accordance with AIC guidelines and on a net basis.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company's AGM will be held on Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 10.30 a.m. at the offices of BlackRock, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL. Details of the business of the meeting are set out in the Notice of Meeting contained withinthe Annual Report. The portfolio managers will make a presentation to shareholders on the Company's progress and the outlook for the year.

OUTLOOK

The recent strength of mined commodity prices looks set to continue into 2018 as high levels of free cash flow in the mining industry translate into capital returns to shareholders rather than into increased capacity. In the energy sector, the equitymarket remainscautious on the longer term oil prices. However, absolute oil demand is not predicted to peak until at least 2030, and the Manager believes that equities with oil price exposure are undervalued and are due a re-rating.

Looking further forward, there are a wealth of likely changes that would represent a quantum shift in the demands placed on the energy sector, with the growth in the electric vehicle market and increasing output from the alternative energy sector being two. It is perhaps too easy to see only negative impacts on energy companies, but there will be opportunities as well. Some mining companies have exposure to growing demand for raw materials used in, for example, electric vehicles and further investment opportunities will almost certainly arise. The Manager continues to research these trends and regularly reports to the Board on their evolving views. They, as ever, will look to selectively take advantage of the opportunities identified in the coming year.

ED WARNER

Chairman

29January 2018

1. This is a target and should not be interpreted as a profit or dividend forecast.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Directors present the Strategic Report of the Company for the year ended 30 November 2017. The aim of the Strategic Report is to provide shareholders with the information required to enable them to assess how the Directors have performed in their duty to promote the success of the Company during the year under review.

BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the Company) is an investment trust company that has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is BlackRock Commodities Securities Income Company Limited. Its principal activities are option writing and investment dealing.

Investment trusts, like unit trusts and OEICs, are pooled investment vehicles which allow exposure to a diversified range of assets through a single investment thus spreading, although not eliminating, investment risk.

In accordance with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) the Company is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (the Manager) is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager. The management of the investment portfolio and the administration of the Company have been contractually delegated to the Manager. The Manager, operating under guidelines determined by the Board, has direct responsibility for decisions relating to the running of the Company and is accountable to the Board for the investment, financial and operating performance of the Company.

The Company delegates fund accounting services to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK) or the Investment Manager), which in turn sub-delegates these services to Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited and also sub-delegates registration services to the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC. Other service providers include the Depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited. Prior to 1 November 2017, the entity appointed as the Company's Depository was BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited. Details of the contractual terms with these service providers are set out in the Directors' Report contained within the Annual Report.

BUSINESS MODEL

The Company invests in accordance with the investment objective. The Board is collectively responsible to shareholders for the long term success of the Company and is its governing body. There is a clear division of responsibility between the Board and the Manager. Matters reserved for the Board include setting the Company's strategy, including its investment objective and policy, setting limits on gearing, capital structure, governance, and appointing and monitoring of the performance of service providers, including the Manager.

As the Company's business model follows that of an externally managed investment trust, it does not have any employees and outsources its activities to third party service providers including the Manager who is the principal service provider.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company's objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

INVESTMENT POLICY AND STRATEGY

The Company seeks to achieve its objectives through a focused portfolio, consisting of approximately thirty to one hundred andfifty securities.

Although the Company has the flexibility to invest within this wide range, at 30 November 2017 the portfolio consisted of 53 investments, and the detailed portfolio listing is provided below.

There are no restrictions on investment in terms of geography or sub-sector and, in addition to equities, other types of securities, such as convertible bonds and debt issued primarily by mining or energy companies, may be acquired. Although most securities will be quoted, listed or traded on an investment exchange, up to 10% of the gross assets of the Company and its subsidiary (the Group), at the time of investment, may be invested in unquoted securities.

Investment in securities may be either direct or through other funds, including other funds managed by BlackRock or its associates, with up to 15% of the portfolio being invested in other listed investment companies, including listed investment trusts.

Up to 10% of the gross assets of the Group, at the time of investment, may be invested in physical assets, such as gold and in securities of companies that operate in the commodities sector other than the mining and energy sectors.

No more than 15% of the gross assets of the Group will be invested in any one company as at the date any such investment is made and the portfolio will not own more than 15% of the issued shares of any one company, other than the Company's subsidiary.

The Group may deal in derivatives, including options and futures, up to a maximum of 30% of the Group's assets for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and to enhance portfolio returns. In addition, the Company is also permitted to enter into stock lending arrangements up to a maximum of 331/ 3 % of the total asset value of the portfolio.

The Group may from time to time, use borrowings to gear its investment policy or in order to fund the market purchase of its own ordinary shares. This gearing typically is in the form of an overdraft or short term facility, which can be repaid at any time. Under the Company's Articles of Association, the Board is obliged to restrict the borrowings of the Company to an aggregate amount equal to 40% of the value of the gross assets of the Group. However, borrowings are not anticipated to exceed 20% of the Company's gross assets at the time of drawdown of the relevant borrowings.

The Group's financial statements are maintained in sterling. Although many investments are denominated and quoted in currencies other than sterling, the Company does not intend to employ a hedging policy against fluctuations in exchange rates, but may do so in the future if circumstances warrant implementing such a policy.

No material change will be made to the investment policy without shareholder approval.

PERFORMANCE

Details of the Company's performance for the year are given in the Chairman's Statement.The Investment Manager's Report includes a review of the main developments during the year, together with information on investment activity within the Company's portfolio.

RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS

The Company's revenue earnings for the year amounted to 4.84p per share (2016: 4.43p).

Details of dividends paid and declared in respect of the year, together with the Company's dividend policy, are set outin the Chairman's Statement.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

A number of performance indicators (KPIs) are used to monitor and assess the Company's success in achieving its objectives and to measure its progress and performance.

The principal KPIs are described below:

Performance

At each meeting the Board reviews the performance of the portfolio as well as the net asset value and share price for the Company and compares this to the performance of other companies in the peer group. The Company does not have a benchmark; however the Board also review performance in the context of the performance of the Euromoney Global Mining Index and the MSCI World Energy Index and a 50:50 composite of both indices.

Information on the Company's performance is given in the performance record and the Chairman's Statement and Investment Managers' Report.

Premium/discount to NAV

The Board monitors the level of the Company's premium or discount to NAV on an ongoing basis and considers strategies for managing any premium or discount.

In the year to 30 November 2017, the Company's share price to NAV traded in the range of a premium of 5.0% to a discount of 9.6% on a cum income basis. The Company issued a total of 500,000 shares during the year and further details are given in the Chairman's Statement. No shares were bought back during the year. Details of shares issued and bought back since the year end date are given in note 9.

Further details setting out how the discount or premium at which the Company's shares trade is calculated areincluded in the glossary contained within the Annual Report and accounts.

Ongoing charges

The ongoing charges represent the Company's management fee and all other recurring operating and investment management expenses, excluding finance costs, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

The ongoing charges are based on actual costs incurred in the year as being the best estimate of future costs. The Board reviews the ongoing charges and monitors the expenses incurred by the Company on an ongoing basis. A definition setting out in detail how the operating charges ratio is calculated is included in the glossary in the Annual Report.

Performance (Dividend target)

The level of income is considered at each meeting and the Board receives detailed income forecasts. The Board also monitors performance relative to a peer group of commodities and natural resources focused open and closed-end funds and also regularly reviews the Company's performance attribution analysis to understand how performance was achieved. This provides an understanding of how components such as sector exposure, stock selection and asset allocation impacted performance. Further details are provided in the Investment Manager's Report.

Yearended

30November2017 Yearended

30November2016 Net asset value movement1 (3.2%) 51.9% Share price movement2 (4.4%) 51.4% Discount to net asset value (at year end) 2.5% 1.0% Revenue return per share 4.84p 4.43p Ongoing charges3 1.36% 1.39%



1. Calculated in accordance with AIC guidelines.

2. Calculated on a mid to mid basis with income reinvested.

3. Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other recurring operating and investment management expenses excluding finance costs expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

PRINCIPAL RISKS

The Company is exposed to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The Board has in place a robust process to identify, assess and monitor the principal risks of the Company. A core element of this process is the Company's risk register which identifies the risks facing the Company and assesses the likelihood and potential impact of each risk and the controls established for mitigation. A residual risk rating is then calculated for each risk.

The risk register is regularly reviewed and the risks re-assessed. The risk environment in which the Company operates is also monitored and regularly appraised. New risks are also added to the register as they are identified which ensures that the document continues to be an effective risk management tool.

The risk register, its method of preparation and the operation of key controls in the Manager's and third party service providers systems of internal control are reviewed on a regular basis by the Audit and Management Engagement Committee. In order to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the Manager's and other third party service providers' risk management processes, and how these apply to the Company's business, BlackRock's internal audit department provides an annual presentation to the Audit and Management Engagement Committee Chairman setting out the results of testing performed in relation to BlackRock's internal control processes. The Audit and Management Engagement Committee also periodically receives presentations from BlackRock's Risk & Quantitative Analysis teams, and reviews Service Organisation Control (SOC 1) reports from BlackRock and from the Company's custodian (Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited). The custodian is appointed by the Company's Depositary and does not have a direct contractual relationship with the Company.

The Board has undertaken a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. Those principal risks have been described in the table below together with an explanation of how they are managed and mitigated. The Board will continue to assess these risks on an ongoing basis. In relation to the 2016 update to the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board is comfortable that the procedures that the Company has in place are sufficient to ensure that the necessary monitoring of risks and controls has been carried out throughout the year under review.

The Company's principal risks may be categorised under the following headings:

investment performance;

income/dividend;

gearing;

legal and regulatory compliance;

operational;

market; and

financial.

The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company during the financial year, together with the potential effects, controls and mitigating factors, are set out in the following table.

Principal Risk Mitigation/Control Investment performance The returns achieved are reliant primarily upon the performance of the portfolio.



The Board is responsible for:



- setting the investment strategy to fulfil the Company's objective; and



- monitoring the performance of the Investment Manager and the implementation of the investment strategy.



An inappropriate investment strategy may lead to:



- a poor relative performance;



- a reduction or permanent loss of capital; and



- dissatisfied shareholders and reputational damage. To manage this risk the Board:



- regularly reviews the Company's investment mandate and long term strategy;



- has set investment restrictions and guidelines which the Investment Manager montiors and regularly reports on;



- receives from the Investment Manager a regular explanation of stock selection decisions, portfolio exposure, gearing and any changes in gearing and the rationale for the composition of the investment portfolio; and



- monitors the maintenance of an adequate spread of investments in order to minimise the risk assocatedwith factorsspecific to particular sectors, based on the diversification requirements inherent in the investment policy. Income/dividend The ability to pay dividends, and future dividend growth, is dependent on a number of factors including the level of dividends earned from the portfolio and income generated from the option writing strategy. Income returns from the portfolio are dependent, among other things, upon the Company successfully pursuing its investment policy.



Any change in the tax treatment of dividends or interest received by the Company including as a result of withholding taxes or exchange controls imposed by jurisdictions in which the Company invests may reduce the level of dividends received by shareholders. The Board monitors this risk through the receipt of detailed income forecasts and considers the level of income at each meeting.



The Company also has a revenue reserve which could potentially be used to support the Company's dividend if required. Gearing The Company's investment strategy may involve the use of gearing, including borrowings.



Gearing may be generated through borrowing money or increasing levels of market exposure through the use of derivatives. The Company currently has an uncommitted overdraft facility with Bank of New York Mellon(International) Limited. The use of gearing exposes the Company to the risk associated with borrowing.



Gearing provides an opportunity for greater returns where the return on the Company's underlying assets exceeds the cost of borrowing. It is likely to have the opposite effect where the return on the underlying assets is below the cost of borrowings. Consequently, the use of borrowings by the Company may increase the volatility of the NAV. The Company's Articles of Association limit borrowings to an aggregate amount equal to 40% of the value of the gross assets of the Group. However, to further manage this risk the Board does not anticipate borrowings will exceed 20% of the Company's gross assets at the time of drawdown.



The use of derivatives, including options and futures has been limited to a maximum of 30% of the Group's assets.



The Investment Manager will only use gearing when confident that market conditions and opportunities exist to enhance investment returns. Legal and regulatory compliance The Company has been accepted by HM Revenue & Customs as an investment trust, subject to continuing to meet the relevant eligibility conditions and operates as an investment trust in accordance with Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. As such, the Company is exempt from capital gains tax on the profits realised from the sale of its investments. Any breach of the relevant eligibility conditions could lead to the Company losing investment trust status and being subject to corporation tax on capital gains realised within the Company's portfolio.



Any serious breach could result in the Company and/or the Directors being fined or the subject of criminal proceedings or the suspension of the Company's shares which would in turn lead to a breach of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.



Amongst other relevant laws and regultions the Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, the Market Abuse regulations, the UK Listing Rules and the FCA's Disclosure & Transparency Rules. The Investment Manager monitors investment movements and the amount of proposed dividends, if any, to ensure that the provisions of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are not breached. The results are reported to the Board at each meeting.



Compliance with the accounting rules affecting investment trusts is carefully and regularly monitored.



The Company Secretary and the Company's professional advisers provide regular reports to the Board in respect of compliance with all applicable rules and regulation.



Following authorisation under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive (AIFMD), the Company and its appointed Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) are subject to the risks that the requirements of this Directive are not correctly complied with. The Board and the AIFM also monitor changes in government policy and legislation which may have an impact on the Company.



The Market Abuse Regulation came into force across the EU on 3 July 2016. The Board has taken steps to ensure that individual Directors (and their Persons Closely Associated) are aware of their obligations under the regulation and has updated internal processes, where necessary, to ensure the risk of non-compliance is effectively mitigated. Operational The Company relies on the services provided by third parties. Accordingly, it is dependent on the control systems of the Manager and Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited (who act as both Depositary and Fund Accountant and who maintain the Company's assets, settlement and accounting records). The security of the Company's assets, dealing procedures, accounting records and adherence to regulatory and legal requirements depend on the effective operation of the systems of the third party service providers.



Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company could have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position. Due diligence is undertaken before contracts are entered into with third party service providers. Thereafter, the performance of the provider is subject to regular review and reported to the Board.



The Fund Accountant's and the Manager's internal control processes are regularly tested and monitored throughout the year and are evidenced through their Service Organisation Control (SOC 1) reports, which are subject to review by an Independent Service Assurance Auditor. The SOC 1 reports provide assurance in respect of the effective operation of internal controls. These reports are provided to the Audit and Management Engagement Committee.



The Company's financial assets are subject to a strict liability regime and in the event of a loss of assets, the Depositary must return assets of an identical type or the corresponding amount, unless able to demonstrate the loss was a result of an event beyond its reasonable control.



The Board reviews the overall performance of the Manager, Investment Manager and all other third party service providers on a regular basis.



The Board also considers the business continuity arrangements of the Company's key service providers. Market Market risk arises from volatility in the prices of the Company's investments. The price of shares of companies in the mining and energy sectors can be volatile and this may be reflected in the NAV and market price of the Company's shares.



The Company invests in the mining and energy sectors in many countries globally and will also be subject to country-specific risk. Alack of growth in world or country-specific industrial production may adversely affect metal and energy prices.



Companies operating within the sectors in which the Company invests may be impacted by new legislation governing climate change and environmental issues, which may have a negative impact on their valuation and share price.



There is the potential for the Company to suffer loss through holding investments in the face of negative market movements. The Board considers the diversification of the portfolio, asset allocation, stock selection, and levels of gearing on a regular basis and has set investment restrictions and guidelines which are monitored and reported on by the Investment Manager.



The Board monitors the implementation and results of the investment process with the Investment Manager. Financial The Company's investment activities expose it to a variety of financial risks that include interest rate risk and foreign currency risk.



The Company invests in both sterling and non-sterling denominated securities. Consequently, the value of investments in the portfolio made in non-sterling currencies will be affected by currency movements. Details of these risks are disclosed in note 16in the Annual Report, together with a summary of the policies for managing these risks.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with provision C.2.2 of the 2016 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company for a period of three years. The Board considers three years to be an appropriate time horizon, being the period generally used to assess potential investments.

In its assessment of the viability of the Company the Directors have noted that:

the Company predominantly invests in highly liquid, large listed companies so its assets are readily realisable;

the Company has limited gearing and no concerns around facilities, headroom or covenants; and

the business model should remain attractive for longer than three years, unless there is significant economic or regulatory change.

The Directors have also reviewed:

the Company's principal risks and uncertainties, as previously set out;

the potential impact of the continuation of the fall in commodity equity markets on the value of the Company's investment portfolio and underlying dividend income;

the ongoing relevance of the Company's investment objective, business model and investment policy in the current environment; and

the level of demand for the Company's shares.

The Board has also considered a number of financial metrics in its assessment, including:

the level of ongoing charges, both current and historic;

the level at which the shares trade relative to NAV;

the level of income generated;

future income forecasts; and

99% of the portfolio was capable of being liquidated in less than 20 days.

The Board has concluded that the Company would be able to meet its ongoing operating costs as they fall due as a consequence of:

a liquid portfolio; and

expenses which comprise a small percentage of net assets.

Based on the results of their analysis, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The Board's main focus is the achievement of an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth. The future of the Company is dependent upon the success of the investment strategy. The outlook for the Company is discussed in both the Chairman's Statement and in the Investment Manager's Report.

EMPLOYEES, SOCIAL, COMMUNITY AND HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES

The Company has no employees and all the Directors are non-executive, therefore, there are no disclosures to be made in respect of employees.

The Company believes that it is in shareholders' interests to consider environmental, social and governance factors and human rights issues when selecting and retaining investments. Details of the Company's policy on socially responsible investment are setout in the Corporate Governance Statement contained in the Annual Report.

MODERN SLAVERY ACT

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not required to make any slavery or human trafficking statement under the Modern Slavery Act 2015. The Board considers the Company's supply chain, dealing predominantly with professional advisers and service providers in the financial services industry, to be low risk in relation to this matter.

DIRECTORS, GENDER REPRESENTATION AND EMPLOYEES

The Directors of the Company on 30 November 2017, all of whom held office throughout the year, are set out in the Governance Structure and Directors' biographiessection of the Annual Report.

The Board consists of three male Directors and one female Director. The Company does not have any employees.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SARAH BEYNSBERGER FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

29 January 2018

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH THE AIFM AND THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) was appointed as the Company's AIFM with effect from 2 July 2014. The management contract is terminable by either party on six months' notice.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)) acts as the Company's Investment Manager under a delegation agreement with BFM. BIM (UK) also acted as the Secretary of the Company throughout the year. BFM receives a management fee of 0.95% on the first £250 million of gross assets and 0.90% thereafter. The investment management fee due for the year ended 30 November 2017 amounted to £956,000 (2016: £803,000). At the year end, £387,000 was outstanding in respect of the management fee (2016: £382,000). Further details in relation to the management fee are given in note 4. The Board believes that the current fee structure is appropriate for an investment company in this sector.

The Group contributes to a focused investment trust sales and marketing initiative operated by BIM (UK) on behalf of the investment trusts under its management. For the year ended 30 November 2017, the Group's contribution to the consortium element of the initiative, which enables the trusts to achieve efficiencies by combining certain sales and marketing activities, represented 0.025% per annum of its net assets (£101.2 million) as at 31 December 2016, and this contribution is matched by BIM (UK). The total fees paid or payable for these services for the year ended 30 November 2017 amounted to £25,000 excluding VAT (2016: £69,000 before writeback of prior year expense of £59,000). Marketing fees of £23,000 excluding VAT (2016: £14,500) were outstanding as at the year end and as at 30 November 2017 an amount of£16,500 (excluding VAT) has been invoiced and paid in respect of this initiative. The purpose of the programme is to ensure effective communication with existing shareholders and to attract new shareholders to the Company. This has the benefit of improving liquidity in the Company's shares and helps sustain the stock market rating of the Company.

BFM and BIM (UK) are subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc. which is a publicly traded corporation on the New York Stock Exchange operating as an independent firm. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a significant economic interest in BlackRock, Inc. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a US public company.

The Board consists of four non-executive Directors, all of whom, with the exception of Mr Ruck Keene, who was an employee of the Manager up until April 2017, are considered to be independent of the Manager by the Board. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. For the year ended 30November 2017, the Chairman received an annual fee of £36,000, the Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee received an annual fee of £30,000 and the other Directors received an annual fee of £27,000. Mr Ruck Keene waived his fee up to April 2017 when he retired as an employee of BlackRock. He has been paid as a Director from this date.

As at 30 November 2017 and 2016, the Directors' interests in the Company's Ordinary Shares were as follows:

30November2017 30November2016 Ordinaryshares Ordinaryshares Ed Warner (Chairman) 94,000 94,000 Carol Bell 33,500 33,500 Michael Merton 17,000 17,000 Jonathan Ruck Keene 14,000 14,000

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Financial Statements in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements under IFRS as adopted by the European Union.

Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group as at the end of each financial year and of the profit or loss of the Group for that year.

In preparing these Group financial statements, the Directors are required to:

present fairly the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group;

select suitable accounting policies in accordance with IAS 8: Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and then apply them consistently;

present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;

provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRS as adopted by the European Union is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group's financial position and financial performance; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006.

They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors are also responsible for preparing the Strategic Report, the Directors' Report, the Directors' Remuneration Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Report of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 and applicable regulations, including the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors have delegated responsibility to the Manager for the maintenance and integrity of the Group's corporate and financial information included on the BlackRock website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Each of the Directors, whose names are listed in the governance structure and directors' biographies section of the Annual Report, confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and

the annual report and financial statements include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

The 2016 UK Corporate Governance Code also requires Directors to ensure that the annual report and financial statements are fair, balanced and understandable. In order to reach a conclusion on this matter, the Board has requested that the Audit and Management Engagement Committee advise on whether it considers that the annual report and financial statements fulfils these requirements. The process by which the Committee has reached these conclusions is set out in the Audit and Management Engagement Committee's report contained within the Annual Report. As a result, the Board has concluded that the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2017, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's position, performance, business model and strategy.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

ED WARNER

Chairman

29 January 2018

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET OVERVIEW

Following a strong recovery in the sector last year, 2017 has been more volatile, but encouragingly finished the year on a positive note with strong underlying momentum in the energy sector. As noted in our half year report, 2017 marked the first period since the global financial crisis that we have seen synchronized growth across the global economy providing an overall supportive back drop for commodity demand. This saw mining equities perform strongly during the year returning 18.0%, with the majority of industrial commodities average prices trading higher year-on-year. In addition to robust demand, China's supply-side reform program has been a key driver of commodity prices tightening a number of commodity markets somewhat faster than we had originally expected. The upward move in commodity prices saw the mining sector generate close to record levels of free cash flow and importantly companies have remained disciplined. Management teams are choosing to reward shareholders via capital returns (as opposed to increased capital spending) which we believe will continue to drive a re-rating of the sector through 2018.

It has been a more challenging year for energy equities, which despite a 30.0% increase in the oil price finished the year 4.0% higher (both in US Dollar terms), as measured by the MSCI World Energy Index. Oil demand remained strong during 2017 with the IEA estimating that global oil demand grew at 1.5mmbpd. Towards the end of the year we saw signs of tightening in the oil market with inventory levels in the US declining, OPEC extending its production cuts by 9 months and supply concerns rising following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This saw the oil price move higher towards the end of the year and we continue to see significant investment opportunities among the energy equities as we move into 2018. We are also encouraged by the changing tone from management teams that are becoming increasingly focused on free cash flow generation and choosing not to reinvest where returns are insufficient for shareholders.

The table below shows the annual performance of the key commodity prices during the year (all in US Dollar terms).











Commodity









30November2016









30November2017









%change* 2017on2016

AveragePrice%

Change

(Averageof

30/11/15-30/11/16to

30/11/16-30/11/17) Base Metals (US$/tonne) Aluminium 1,731 2,034 17.5 22.3 Copper 5,813 6,735 15.9 26.9 Lead 2,350 2471 5.1 25.4 Nickel 11,196 11,050 -1.3 10.2 Tin 21,320 19,690 -7.6 16.2 Zinc 2,688 3,177 18.2 42.7 Precious Metals (US$/oz) Gold 1,173.8 1,279.1 9.0 0.6 Silver 16.5 16.3 -1.1 0.8 Platinum 920.0 940.0 2.2 -3.3 Palladium 770.0 1,010.0 31.2 40.3 -------- -------- -------- -------- Energy Oil (WTI) (US$/Bbl) 49.4 57.4 16.2 19.9 Oil (Brent) (US$/Bbl) 49.0 63.5 29.5 25.5 Natural Gas

(US$/MMBTU) 3.3 2.9 -10.9 28.9 Uranium (US$/lb) 18.2 22.0 20.5 -22.5 -------- -------- -------- -------- Bulk Commodities (US$/tonne) Iron ore 74.5 68.5 -8.1 29.6 Coking coal 270.0 178.0 -34.1 52.0 Thermal coal 87.4 96.8 10.7 39.1 Potash (US$/st) 215.0 222.0 3.3 -0.2 -------- -------- -------- -------- Equity Indices Euromoney Global Mining

Index(US$) 588.2 694.1 18.0 n/a Euromoney Global Mining

Index (£) 470.8 512.7 8.9 n/a MSCI World Energy

Index (US$) 313.4 325.7 3.9 n/a MSCI World Energy

Index (£) 250.7 248.7 -4.1 n/a -------- -------- -------- --------

* Total Return Net of Tax.

Source: Datastream.

INCOME

The Company generated a total of £7.1 million in gross income during the year, which enabled total dividends of 4.0p to bedeclared for the year, split evenly across the four quarterly payments. It also allowed the strengthening of the revenue reserves of the Company from 2.12 pence per share to 2.96pence per share as at 30 November 2017, which represents just under three quarters of the current annual dividend payment.

TheCompany's interim report noted a trend of mining companies stepping up returns to shareholders and this has continued during the second half of the year. For example, Glencore, suspended itsdividend at the end of 2015,recommenced payments earlier this year and atits recent investor day used strong positive language about prioritising higher future dividend payments.

There have also been positive trends and announcements regarding dividends on the energy side. For example, in November, Royal Dutch Shell announced that after two years of paying part of its dividend in scrip (shares), it was moving back to a fully cash funded dividend. The market was further buoyed by the accompanying news of a $25 billionbuyback over the next three years to offset the dilutive effect of the recent scrip dividends and the acquisition of BG.

The second half of the year saw a less attractive environment for option writing as volatility across the sector continued to fall and overall equity market volatility remained around its multi-year lows. As a result, we reduced the volume of option writing during the second half following the brisk start to the year noted in the interim report. The proportion of income from options in 2017 was lower than that in 2016 as dividend income rose. Looking to next year we hope to reduce further the proportion of income from options to below 50% but retain the flexibility to step this up should dividend income disappoint or the environment for options become materially better again.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

Throughout the course of 2017 the portfolio has been positioned to benefit from an anticipated rise in the oil price via our holdings in the more oil sensitive US E&P sector, as well as an expected re-rating of the larger mining companies who continue to generate very attractive levels of free cash flow.

As noted in the half year report, the portfolio started the year with a modest tilt to the energy sector which we expected to benefit from the OPEC production cuts announced at the end of 2016. While theCompany's energy stocks initially benefited from the announcement, the benefit was relatively short lived, and we subsequently rotated the portfolio towards mining equities following better than expected underlying commodity demand in China.

Following the strong performance of the mining sector in the first half of the year, we took some profits and reduced gearing in the Company. Our expectation of better thananticipated interim results from mining companies, as well as increasingly positive economic data from China ahead of the 19th Communist Party Congress saw us increase our exposure to a number of the large diversified miners, such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Glencore, towards the end of August, benefiting the portfolio as the sector delivered above the market's expectations of cash flowand dividends.

As we finished the year, we looked to further increase our oil exposure via adding to our preferred E&P's including EOG and Marathon Oil, as well as selectively increasing our integrated exposure via Royal Dutch Shell & Chevron. We were very encouraged to see that after a difficult year for the energy sector, energy equities finally began to respond to the increase in oil prices with the sector ahead by 12.9% between 21August 2017 and 30 November 2017. We expect this to continue as we move into 2018 with the market becoming increasingly more comfortable that current oil price levels are sustainable with shale acting more as a floor, rather than a cap, to prices.

ENERGY

2017 was very much a year of two halves for the oil market with second half strength ensuring the year ended on a relative high note. The first half of the year was a tough one as despite robust demand, oil prices fell as supply recovered more strongly than expected in both Libya and Nigeria leaving global oil inventories at high levels. As the year progressed however, demand was consistently higher than supply and, as shown in thetable below, inventories of both crude oil and oil products steadily declined towards their five year average.

TABLEOF OECD OIL INVENTORIES VS. THE FIVE-YEAR AVERAGE; IEA OIL MARKET REPORT, NOVEMBER 2017



Crude = NGL + Feedstocks Oil Products Feb 16 225.5 112.3 Mar 16 225.5 131.6 Apr 16 200.0 138.8 May 16 189.8 136.4 Jun 16 189.8 136.4 Jul 16 189.8 138.8 Aug 16 209.2 151.8 Sep 16 193.7 132.5 Oct 16 181.2 112.3 Nov 16 191.3 117.1 Dec 16 179.8 106.0 Jan 17 187.5 71.3 Feb 17 210.6 104.6 Mar 17 205.3 107.0 Apr 17 192.8 79.0 May 17 164.3 114.7 Jun 17 164.3 92.0 Jul 17 149.4 65.0 Aug 17 154.2 48.7 Sep 17 126.3 37.1 Oct 17 124.8 -2.0

Towards the end of the period, the forward curve for Brent moved into backwardation - this is where the price for oil today is higher than that for future delivery. This is usually interpreted as a bullish sign for the near-term market outlook as participants are willing to encourage oil out of inventories by paying a higher price.

Although the oil price rising over the course of the year was in line with our expectations, energy equities did not react in the way we thought they would to this more buoyant commodity price. Typically, when oil prices rise due to a fundamental improvement in the demand / supply picture (rather than, for example, a short term spike from a geopolitical event) oil-exposed E&P companies outperform integrated companies and sub-sectors, such as Oil Services, also do well in anticipation of higher activity levels for them. However, this year integrated companies have outperformed E&P companies. This result occurred despite the rally in E&P shares towards the end of the year which was not enough to offset the dramatic underperformance in the first half of the year. One explanation for this disappointing performance might be the observed fall in expected medium term future oil prices, which is the price level that the equities are usually valued from. Our view is that the market is too bearish about the medium term prospects for oil prices and over the next few years the longer dated part of the futures curve will rise.

One of the key themes in the mining sector over the last 12-18 months has been management teams focusing on "value over volume'. This shift in strategy has the twin benefits of better free cash flow, as well as the macro effect of constraining supply thereby supporting commodity prices. We are now seeing companies in the oil space adopt similar rhetoric in recent company announcements with "volume growth' being replaced by "discipline', "free cash flow' and other shareholder friendly phrases. The market has responded well to this change in strategy. As an example, in September when Anadarko Petroleum announced a US$2.5bn buyback programme (over 10% of its market capitalisation) and a 2018 capital expenditure programme that would be fully funded from cash flow at $50/bbl. oil, the company's shares rose by 10% on the day.

MINING

It was a strong year for the mining sector with equities up 18.0% (as measured by the Euromoney Global Mining Index (US Dollar)) and the majority of commodities trading higher year on year. The sector began the year strongly with Chinese economic data, particularly in property and infrastructure, surprising to the upside. However, concerns that tighter credit conditions, imposed in March, would lead to a slowdown in economic activity, saw sentiment deteriorate with the sector giving back much of its earlier gains by mid-year. Our view, that the negative sentiment was unwarranted, proved to be correct with economic data from China remaining robust in the lead up to China's 19th Party Congress in October.

Throughout the course of 2017, policy measures announced by the Chinese Government have had a significant impact on commodity markets. The first of these was China's supply-side reform program targeted at a range of industries that are in a state of over-capacity. These include the Steel, Aluminium and Coal industries which have, as a result, closed some excess capacity, thereby tightening markets and improving profitability over the course of the year. The second key policy measure has been China's focus on improving environmental standards throughout the country which has seen polluting capacity curtailed leading to a preference and an increased premium for higher quality products. This has been most notable in the iron ore market, with higher quality iron ore (65% iron grade) trading at a 40-50% premium to lower quality iron ore (58% iron grade). We looked to benefit from this trade, adding to higher quality iron ore producers Vale, BHP & Rio Tinto, whilst exiting our position in the lower grade producer Fortescue during the course of the year.

OUTLOOK

The ongoing strength in mined commodity prices over the course of 2017 has seen almost unprecedented levels of free cash flow generated by the major mining companies. In the absence of both a material slowdown in the Chinese economy in 2018 and any poor capital allocation decisions from management teams, the sector should again deliver strong free cash flows and thetable belowsetting out cashflow expectations for some of the key mining companies illustrates this. We would therefore anticipate a continuation of capital returns to shareholders and the wide valuation gap between mining shares and the rest of the equity market to narrow. The sector was in a similar position in 2010 and embarked upon a wave of M&A and project spending, which led to over supplied commodity markets and poor returns for the equities. Despite these similarities, we see the situation today as being sufficiently different to 2010 and expect to see little change in 2018 to the recent trend of returning cash to shareholders and more disciplined capital spending decisions. The market as a whole though, remains sceptical about the sector given the mistakes of the past and we see this as an opportunity for investors in 2018.

PERCENTAGE OF MINING COMPANIES ENTERPRISE VALUE THAT THEYARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE IN FREE CASH FLOW OVER THE NEXT 4 YEARS (2017-2021E)

(Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4 January 2018)





Base Case



Spot

2018 FCF Yield Using Spot Prices BHP 39% 55% 12% Rio Tinto 38% 50% 10% Anglo 41% 59% 21% Glencore 35% 55% 16% Antofagasta 35% 42% 11%

The recent strength in oil prices has been encouraging and we believe that the underperformance of oil-exposed E&P companies and certain US onshore service companies has opened a tactical investment opportunity. In the medium term we retain the view that the market is too bearish regarding the level of long-run oil prices being used to value equities and so continue in our conviction in our oil exposed holdings. When re-affirming this positive medium term oil view we test it against the team's view on electric vehicles. We are optimistic on the outlook for electric vehicles and think adoption rates will be at the high end of market expectations in the next decade. However, even under these optimistic scenarios, absolute oil demand does not peak until at least 2030, offering the opportunity for several market and pricing cycles still to come. That said, we are excited by the breadth of investment opportunities that the decarbonisation of the energy supply chain offers and will look to selectively take advantage of such opportunities in the coming year.

OLIVIA MARKHAM AND TOM HOLL

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

29January 2018

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

ASSET ALLOCATION - GEOGRAPHY

Global 58.6% USA 13.2% Canada 12.1% Latin America 5.3% Australia 4.8% Other 3.4% Europe 2.6%

Source: Blackrock.

ASSET ALLOCATION - COMMODITY

Mining 54.3% Energy 45.7%

Mining Diversified Mining 27.6% Copper 10.5% Gold 8.6% Industrial Minerals & Resources 2.8% Silver 2.7% Steel 1.5% Diamonds 0.6%

Energy Integrated Oil 23.5% Exploration & Production 15.1% Distribution 3.6% Oil Sands 2.0% Oil Services 1.5%

Source: BlackRock.

TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

First Quantum Minerals: 9.4% (2016: 7.3%) is an established and rapidly growing mining company operating seven mines and developing five projects worldwide. The company is a significant copper producer and also produces nickel, gold, zinc and platinum group elements.

Rio Tinto: 6.8% (2016: 5.1%) is one of the world's leading mining companies. The company's primary product is iron ore, but it also produces aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals and energy products.

BHP Billiton: 6.7% (2016: 4.7%) is the world's largest diversified natural resources company. The company is a major producer of aluminium, iron ore, copper, thermal and metallurgical coal, manganese, uranium, nickel, silver, titanium minerals and diamonds. The company also has significant interests in oil, gas and liquefied natural gas.

Royal Dutch Shell 'B': 6.2% (2016: 6.5%) is one of the world's leading energy companies. The Anglo-Dutch company is active in every area of the oil and gas industry within exploration and production, refining and marketing, power generation and energy trading. The company also has renewable energy interests in biofuels.

Glencore: 5.0% (2016: 2.4%) is a diversified miner with activities in mining, smelting, refining, processing and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products and agricultural products globally. Since mid-2015 the company has been focused on rapidly de-gearing the balance sheet, with net debt falling from US$26bn (Dec-15) to a targeted range of US$10-16bn, to provide greater balance sheet strength and flexibility going forward.

Chevron: 4.8% (2016: 0.9%) is an integrated oil and gas producer engaged in all aspects of the oiland gas industry. The company has both upstream and downstream operations, as well as alternative energy operations including solar, windand biofuels.

Exxon Mobil: 4.2% (2016: 6.4%) is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company and the largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products.

Vale: 3.3% (2016: 3.5%) is one of the largest mining companies in the world, with operations in 30 countries. Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and the world's largest producer of nickel. The company also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals, gold, silver, cobalt, potash, phosphates and other fertiliser nutrients.

BP: 3.1% (2016: 3.6%) is one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies. The company explores for and produces oil and natural gas and refines, markets and supplies petroleum products. It also generates solar energy and manufactures chemicals.

Anadarko Petroleum: 3.1% (2016: 3.0%) is one of the world's largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Anadarko currently has production assets in the gulf of Mexico, US onshore, West and North Africa. The exploration portfolio includes assets in the production regions as well as East Africa and Colombia.

All percentages reflect the value of the holding as a percentage of total investments. For this purpose, where more than one class of securities is held, these have been aggregated. The percentages in brackets represent the value of the holding as at 30 November 2016. Together, the ten largest investments represent 52.6% of total investments (ten largest investments as at 30 November 2016: 45.9%).

INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

Main

geographicexposure Market

value £'000 %of

investments Diversified Mining Rio Tinto Global 6,407 6.8 BHP Billiton Global 6,370 6.7 Glencore Global 4,774 5.0 Vale Latin America 3,128 3.3 South32 Global 1,977 2.1 South32 Call Option 21/12/17 Global (8) - Teck Resources Canada 1,904 2.0 Teck Resources Put Option 15/12/17 Canada (18) - Lundin Petroleum Europe 1,029 1.1 Lundin Mining Europe 522 0.6 Lundin Mining Put Option 15/12/17 Europe (19) - -------- -------- 26,066 27.6 -------- -------- Integrated Oil Royal Dutch Shell 'B' Global 5,831 6.2 Chevron Global 4,527 4.8 Chevron Put Option 15/12/17 Global (3) - Exxon Mobil Global 3,936 4.2 BP Global 2,981 3.1 ConocoPhillips USA 2,367 2.5 Occidental Petroleum USA 1,677 1.8 Statoil Europe 866 0.9 -------- -------- 22,182 23.5 -------- -------- Exploration & Production Anadarko Petroleum USA 2,902 3.1 Marathon Oil Global 2,372 2.5 EOG Resources USA 2,168 2.3 EOG Resources Call Option 15/12/17 USA (37) (0.1) Devon Energy USA 1,779 1.9 Encana Canada 1,633 1.7 Noble Energy Global 1,203 1.3 Hess Global 898 1.0 Laredo Petroleum USA 887 0.9 Crescent Point Energy Canada 471 0.5 -------- -------- 14,276 15.1 -------- -------- Copper First Quantum Minerals 7.25% 15 May 2022 Global 4,602 4.9 First Quantum Minerals Global 3,578 3.8 First Quantum Minerals 7.5% 1 Apr 2025 Global 362 0.4 First Quantum Minerals 7.25% 1 Apr 2023 Global 348 0.3 Avanco Resources Latin America 1,044 1.1 -------- -------- 9,934 10.5 -------- -------- Gold Newcrest Mining Australia 1,914 2.0 Randgold Resources Mali 1,289 1.4 Nevsun Resources Africa 1,279 1.4 Agnico Eagle Mines Canada 1,181 1.2 Newmont Mining Global 1,073 1.1 Franco-Nevada Global 986 1.1 Osisko Gold Royalties 4% Cnv 31 Dec 2022 Canada 405 0.4 -------- -------- 8,127 8.6 -------- -------- Distribution Enbridge Income Fund Trust Canada 2,148 2.3 TransCanada Canada 1,279 1.3 -------- -------- 3,427 3.6 -------- -------- Silver Wheaton Precious Metals Global 1,741 1.8 Fresnillo Latin America 856 0.9 -------- -------- 2,597 2.7 -------- -------- Oil Sands Suncor Energy Canada 1,860 2.0 -------- -------- 1,860 2.0 -------- -------- Industrial Minerals & Resources Pilgangoora 12% 21 Jun 2022 Australia 1,600 1.7 Iluka Resources Australia 1,041 1.1 Albemarle Put Option 15/12/17 USA (13) - -------- -------- 2,628 2.8 -------- -------- Oil Services Superior Energy Services USA 805 0.8 Precision Drilling Canada 633 0.7 -------- -------- 1,438 1.5 -------- -------- Steel Arcelormittal Global 1,405 1.5 -------- -------- 1,405 1.5 -------- -------- Diamonds Petra Diamonds 7.25% 1 May 2022 Africa 565 0.6 -------- -------- 565 0.6 -------- -------- Portfolio 94,505 100.0 -------- -------- Comprising Equity and debt investments 94,603 100.1 Derivative financial instruments - written call options (98) (0.1) -------- -------- 94,505 100.0 -------- --------

All investments are ordinary shares unless otherwised stated. The total number of holdings (including options) at 30 November 2017 was 53 (30 November 2016: 70).

The total number of open options as at 30 November 2017 was 6 (30 November 2016: 16).

The negative valuations of £98,000 in respect of options held represent the notional cost of repurchasing the contracts at market prices as at 30 November 2017.

The equity and debt investment total of £94,603,000 above before the deduction of the negative option valuations of £98,000 represents the Company's total investments held at fair value as reflected in the statement of financial position below. The table above excludes cash and gearing; the level of the Company's gearing may be determined with reference to the bank overdraft of £5,446,000 and cash and cash equivalents of £78,000 that are also disclosed in the statement of financial position. Details of the AIC methodology for calculating gearing are given in the glossary contained in the Annual Report.

As at 30 November 2017, the Company did not hold any equity interests comprising more than 3% of any company's share capital.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017





Notes Revenue

2017

£'000 Revenue

2016

£'000 Capital

2017

£'000 Capital

2016

£'000 Total

2017

£'000 Total

2016

£'000 Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss 3 3,456 2,836 - - 3,456 2,836 Other income 3 3,664 3,694 - - 3,664 3,694 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total revenue 7,120 6,530 - - 7,120 6,530 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net (loss)/profit on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - - (8,066) 29,133 (8,066) 29,133 Net (loss)/profit on foreign exchange - - (39) 723 (39) 723 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total 7,120 6,530 (8,105) 29,856 (985) 36,386 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Expenses Investment management fees 4 (239) (201) (717) (602) (956) (803) Other operating expenses 5 (336) (279) (3) (6) (339) (285) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total operating expenses (575) (480) (720) (608) (1,295) (1,088) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 6,545 6,050 (8,825) 29,248 (2,280) 35,298 Finance costs 6 (69) (64) (90) (36) (159) (100) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 6,476 5,986 (8,915) 29,212 (2,439) 35,198 Taxation (723) (789) - (146) (723) (935) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Profit/(loss) for the year 5,753 5,197 (8,915) 29,066 (3,162) 34,263 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (pence) 8 4.84 4.43 (7.50) 24.75 (2.66) 29.18 ===== ===== ===== ===== ====== ======

The total column of this statement represents the Group's Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year. All income is attributable to the equity holders of the Group.

The Group does not have any other comprehensive income. The net profit/(loss) for the year disclosed above represents the Group's total comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED AND PARENT STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017







Group





Notes Calledup

share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserves

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 For the year ended 30 November 2017 At 30 November 2016 1,183 46,395 71,223 (22,479) 2,511 98,833 Total comprehensive income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - (8,915) 5,753 (3,162) Transaction with owners, recorded directly to equity: Proceeds from shares issued 9 & 10 5 433 - - - 438 Share issue costs 10 - (1) - - - (1) Dividends paid* 7 - - - - (4,751) (4,751) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2017 1,188 46,827 71,223 (31,394) 3,513 91,357 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== For the year ended 30 November 2016 At 30 November 2015 1,156 44,837 71,223 (51,545) 3,759 69,430 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the year - - - 29,066 5,197 34,263 Transaction with owners, recorded directly to equity: Proceeds from shares issued 27 1,559 - - - 1,586 Share issue costs - (8) - - - (8) Tender issue costs rebated - 7 - - - 7 Dividends paid** 7 - - - - (6,445) (6,445) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2016 1,183 46,395 71,223 (22,479) 2,511 98,833 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========







Company





Notes Calledup

share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserves

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 For the year ended 30 November 2017 At 30 November 2016 1,183 46,395 71,223 (21,975) 2,007 98,833 Total comprehensive income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - (8,124) 4,962 (3,162) Transaction with owners, recorded directly to equity: Proceeds from shares issued 9 & 10 5 433 - - - 438 Share issue costs 10 - (1) - - - (1) Dividends paid* 7 - - - - (4,751) (4,751) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2017 1,188 46,827 71,223 (30,099) 2,218 91,357 ===== ===== ===== ===== ==== ===== For the year ended 30 November 2016 At 30 November 2015 1,156 44,837 71,223 (50,001) 2,215 69,430 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the year - - - 28,026 6,237 34,263 Transaction with owners, recorded directly to equity: Proceeds from shares issued 27 1,559 - - - 1,586 Share issue costs - (8) - - - (8) Tender issue costs rebated - 7 - - - 7 Dividends paid** 7 - - - - (6,445) (6,445) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2016 1,183 46,395 71,223 (21,975) 2,007 98,833 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

*4th interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 16 December 2016 and paid on 20 January 2017; 1st interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017, declared on 14 March 2017 and paid on 21 April 2017, 2nd interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ending 30November 2017, declared on 13 June 2017 and paid on 21 July 2017 and 3rd interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017, declared on 11September 2017 and paid on 13 October 2017.

**4th interim dividend of 1.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2015, declared on 17 December 2015 and paid on 22 January 2016, 1st interim dividend of 1.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 14 March 2016 and paid on 21 April 2016, 2nd interim dividend of 1.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 14 June 2016 and paid on 22 July 2016 and 3rd interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 12 September 2016 and paid on 21 October 2016.

CONSOLIDATED AND PARENT STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

30November2017 30November2016

Notes Group

£'000 Company

£'000 Group

£'000 Company

£'000 Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 94,603 96,718 103,127 104,449 -------- -------- -------- -------- Current assets Other receivables 2,057 2,057 916 916 Cash collateral held with brokers 949 - 2,990 - Cash and cash equivalents 78 - 7,208 74 -------- -------- -------- -------- 3,084 2,057 11,114 990 -------- -------- -------- -------- Total assets 97,687 98,775 114,241 105,439 -------- -------- -------- -------- Current liabilities Other payables (786) (557) (3,239) (2,886) Derivative financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss (98) (98) (482) (482) Bank overdraft (5,446) (6,763) (11,687) (3,238) -------- -------- -------- -------- (6,330) (7,418) (15,408) (6,606) -------- -------- -------- -------- Net assets 91,357 91,357 98,833 98,833 -------- -------- -------- -------- Equity attributable to equity holders Called up share capital 9 1,188 1,188 1,183 1,183 Share premium account 10 46,827 46,827 46,395 46,395 Special reserve 10 71,223 71,223 71,223 71,223 Capital reserves 10 (31,394) (30,099) (22,479) (21,975) Revenue reserve 10 3,513 2,218 2,511 2,007 -------- -------- -------- -------- Total equity 91,357 91,357 98,833 98,833 -------- -------- -------- -------- Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 8 76.92 76.92 83.57 83.57 ======== ======== ======== ========

CONSOLIDATED AND PARENT CASH FLOW STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

30November2017 30November2016 Group

£'000 Company

£'000 Group

£'000 Company

£'000 Operating activities Net (loss)/profit on ordinary activities before taxation (2,439) (2,970) 35,198 34,416 Add back finance costs 159 120 100 48 Net loss/(profit) on investments and options held at fair value through profit or loss (including transaction costs) 8,066 7,273 (29,133) (28,911) Net loss/(profit) on foreign exchange 39 41 (723) 95 Sales of investments held at fair value through profit or loss 63,910 63,910 73,535 73,535 Purchases of investments held at fair value through profit or loss (63,836) (63,836) (78,060) (78,060) Increase in other receivables (21) (21) (13) (13) Increase/(decrease) in other payables 6 6 (203) (203) Increase in amounts due from brokers (1,120) (1,120) (448) (448) (Decrease)/increase in amounts due to brokers (2,335) (2,335) 2,335 2,335 Net movement in cash collateral held with brokers 2,041 - (1,678) - -------- -------- -------- -------- Net cash inflow from operating activities before interest and taxation 4,470 1,068 910 2,794 -------- -------- -------- -------- Interest paid (159) (120) (100) (48) Taxaton paid (655) - (845) - Taxation on investment income included within gross income (192) (192) (153) (153) -------- -------- -------- -------- Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 3,464 756 (188) 2,593 -------- -------- -------- -------- Financing activities Proceeds from shares issued 438 438 1,586 1,586 Share issue costs paid (1) (1) (8) (8) Tender issue costs rebate received - - 7 7 Dividends paid (4,751) (4,751) (6,445) (6,445) -------- -------- -------- -------- Net cash outflow from financing activities (4,314) (4,314) (4,860) (4,860) -------- -------- -------- -------- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (850) (3,558) (5,048) (2,267) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (39) (41) 723 (95) -------- -------- -------- -------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (889) (3,599) (4,325) (2,362) Cash and cash equivalents at start of year (4,479) (3,164) (154) (802) -------- -------- -------- -------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year (5,368) (6,763) (4,479) (3,164) -------- -------- -------- -------- Comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 78 - 7,208 74 Bank overdraft (5,446) (6,763) (11,687) (3,238) -------- -------- -------- -------- (5,368) (6,763) (4,479) (3,164) ======== ======== ======== ========

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment trust company within the meaning of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Company was incorporated on 4 November 2005 and this is the twelfth Annual Report.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies adopted by the Group and Company are set out below.

(a) Basis of preparation

The Group and Parent Company financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The Company has taken advantage of the exemption provided under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to publish its individual Statement of Comprehensive Income and related notes. All of the Company's operations are of a continuing nature.

Insofar as the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for investment trust companies and venture capital trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), revised in November 2014, is compatible with IFRS, the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with guidance set out in the SORP.

Substantially, all of the assets of the Group consist of securities that are readily realisable and, accordingly, the Directors believe that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Consequently, the Directors have determined that it is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis.

The Group's financial statements are presented in sterling, which is the functional currency of the Group and of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (£'000) except when otherwise indicated.

The Group has adopted IFRS10 - Consolidated Financial Statements Investment Entities amendments (effective 1 January 2014) which establishes a single control model that applies to all entities including special purposes entities. The changes introduced by the Investment Entities amendments require management to exercise significant judgement to determine which entities are controlled and therefore are required to be consolidated by a parent. The Directors, having assessed the criteria, believe the parent company meets the criteria to be an investment entity under IFRS 10 and that this accounting treatment reflects the Company's activities as an investment trust. Therefore any investments in subsidiaries may be carried at fair value through profit and loss in accordance with IAS 39. However, the principal activity of the subsidiary, BlackRock Commodities Securities Income Company Limited (which is controlled by the Company), is investment dealing activities and option writing and therefore this entity is considered to provide investment related services to the Company and is required to be consolidated under the Investment Entities amendment.

A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations that became effective during the year had no significant impact on the amounts reported in these financial statements but may impact accounting for future transactions and arrangements.

At the date of authorising these financial statements the following standards and interpretations which had not been applied in these financial statements were in issue but not yet effective.

IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments (2014) replaces IAS 39 and deals with a package of improvements including principally a revised model for classification and measurement of financial instruments, a forward looking expected loss impairment model and a revised framework for hedge accounting. In terms of classification and measurement the revised standard is principles based depending on the business model and nature of cash flows. Under this approach instruments are measured at either amortised cost or fair value . Under IFRS 9 equity and derivative investments will be held at fair value because they fail the 'solely payments of principal and interest' test and debt investments will be held at fair value because the business model is to manage them on a fair value basis. The scope of the fair value option is reduced within IFRS 9. The standard is effective from 1 January 2018 with earlier application permitted. The Company does not plan to early adopt this standard. The Standard is not expected to have any impact on the Company as all its investments are held at fair value through profit or loss.

Amendments to IAS 7 - Disclosure initiative Statement of Cash Flows (effective 1 January 2017). The amendment is not expected to have a significant effect on the presentation of the Statement of Cash Flows within the financial statements of the Company.

Amendments to IAS 12 - Recognition of deferred tax assets for unrealised losses (effective 1 January 2017). The amendment is not expected to have a significant effect on the measurement of amounts recognised in the financial statements of the Company.

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (effective 1 January 2017) specifies how and when an entity should recognise revenue and enhances the nature of revenue disclosures. Given the nature of the Company's revenue streams from financial instruments the provisions of this standard are not expected to have a material impact.

(b) Basis of consolidation

The Group's financial statements are made up to 30 November each year and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, which is registered and operates in England and Wales, BlackRock Commodities Securities Income Company Limited.

Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of their acquisition, being the date on which the Company obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. The financial statements of subsidiaries used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are based on consistent accounting policies. All intra-group balances and transactions, including unrealised profits arising therefrom, are eliminated.

(c) Presentation of the Statement of Comprehensive Income

In order to reflect better the activities of an investment trust company and in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC, supplementary information which analyses the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income between items of a revenue and a capital nature has been presented alongside the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

(d) Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business being investment business.

(e) Income

Dividends receivable on equity shares are recognised as revenue for the year on an ex-dividend basis. Where no ex-dividend date is available dividends receivable on or before the year end are treated as revenue for the year. Provision is made for any dividends not expected to be received. Special dividends, if any, are treated as a capital or a revenue receipt depending on the facts or circumstances of each particular case. The return on a debt security is recognised on a time apportionment basis so as to reflect the effective yield on the debt security. Interest income and deposit interest is accounted for on an accruals basis.

Options may be purchased or written over securities held in the portfolio for generating or protecting capital returns, or for generating or maintaining revenue returns. Where the purpose of the option is the generation of income, the premium is treated as a revenue item. Where the purpose of the option is the maintenance of capital, the premium is treated as a capital item.

Option premium income is recognised as revenue evenly over the life of the option contract and included in the revenue column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income unless the option has been written for the maintenance and enhancement of the Company's investment portfolio and represents an incidental part of a larger capital transaction, in which case any premia arising are allocated to the capital column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

Where the Company has elected to receive its dividends in the form of additional shares rather than in cash, the cash equivalent of the dividend is recognised as income. Any excess in the value of the shares received over the amount of the cash dividend is recognised in capital.

(f) Expenses

All expenses, including finance costs, are accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses have been charged wholly to the revenue column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, except as follows:

expenses which are incidental to the acquisition or sale of an investment are charged to the capital column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. Details of transaction costs on the purchases and sales of investments are disclosed within note 10 to the financial statements on page •;

expenses are treated as capital where a connection with the maintenance or enhancement of the value of the investments can be demonstrated;

the investment management fees and finance costs of borrowing borne by the Company have been allocated 75% to the capital column and 25% to the revenue column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income in line with the Board's expectations of the long term split of returns, in the form of capital gains and income, respectively, from the investment portfolio.

(g) Taxation

The Group accounts do not reflect any adjustment for group relief between the Company and the Subsidiary.

The tax expense represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax. The tax currently payable is based on the taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income because it excludes items of income or expenses that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that were applicable at the balance sheet date.

Where expenses are allocated between capital and revenue any tax relief in respect of the expenses is allocated between capital and revenue returns on the marginal basis using the Company's effective rate of corporation taxation for the accounting period.

Deferred taxation is recognised in respect of all temporary differences that have originated but not reversed at the financial reporting date, where transactions or events that result in an obligation to pay more tax in the future or right to pay less tax in the future have occurred at the financial reporting date. This is subject to deferred taxation assets only being recognised if it is considered more likely than not that there will be suitable profits from which the future reversal of the temporary differences can be deducted. Deferred taxation assets and liabilities are measured at the rates applicable to the legal jurisdictions in which they arise.

(h) Investments held at fair value through profit or loss

The Company's investments are designated upon initial recognition as held at fair value through profit or loss in accordance with IAS 39 - "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement' and are managed and evaluated on a fair value basis in accordance with its investment strategy.

All investments are initially and subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss. Purchases of investments are recognised on a trade date basis. The sale of investments are recognised at the trade date of the disposal. Proceeds are measured at fair value, which is regarded as the proceeds of sale less any transaction costs.

The fair value of the financial investments is based on their quoted bid price at the financial reporting date, without deduction for the estimated future selling costs. This policy applies to all current and non current asset investments held by the Group.

Changes in the value of investments held at fair value through profit or loss and gains and losses on disposal are recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income as 'Profits or losses on investments held at fair value through profit or loss'. Also included within the heading are transaction costs in relation to the purchase or sale of investments.

For all financial instruments not traded in an active market, the fair value is determined by using various valuation techniques. Valuation techniques include market approach (i.e., using recent arm's length market transactions adjusted as necessary and reference to the current market value of another instrument that is substantially the same) and the income approach (i.e., discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models making use of available and supportable market data as possible). Where no reliable fair value can be estimated for such instruments, they are carried at cost subject to any provision for impairment.

(i) Options

Options are held at fair value based on the bid/offer prices of the options written to which the Company is exposed. The value of the option is subsequently marked to market to reflect the fair value of the option based on traded prices. Where the premium is taken to revenue, an appropriate amount is shown as capital return such that the total return reflects the overall change in the fair value of the option. When an option is exercised the gain or loss is accounted for as a capital gain or loss. Any cost on closing out an option is transferred to revenue along with any remaining unamortised premium.

(j) Other receivables and other payables

Other receivables and other payables do not carry any interest and are short term in nature and are accordingly stated at their nominal value.

(k) Dividends payable

Under IFRS, final dividends should not be accrued in the financial statements unless they have been approved by shareholders before the financial reporting date. Interim dividends should not be accrued in the financial statements unless they have been paid.

Dividends payable to equity shareholders are recognised in the Statement of Changes in Equity.

(l) Foreign currency translation

Transactions involving foreign currencies are converted at the rate ruling at the date of the transaction. Foreign currency monetary assets and liabilities and non monetary assets held at fair value are translated into sterling at the rate ruling on the financial reporting date. Foreign exchange differences arising on translation are recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income as a revenue or capital item depending on the income or expense to which they relate. For investment transactions and investments held at the year end, denominated in a foreign currency, the resulting gains or losses are included in the profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

(m) Cash and cash equivalents

Cash comprises cash in hand and on demand deposits. Cash equivalents are short term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and that are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

(n) Bank borrowings

Bank overdrafts are recorded as the proceeds received. Finance charges are accounted for on an accruals basis in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income using the effective interest rate method and are added to the carrying amount of the instruments to the extent that they are not settled in the period in which they arise.

3. INCOME



2017

£'000 2016

£'000 Investment Income: UK listed dividends 1,300 1,028 Overseas listed dividends 1,574 1,222 Fixed interest 582 586 -------- -------- 3,456 2,836 -------- -------- Other income: Deposit interest 23 7 Option premium income 3,641 3,687 -------- -------- 3,664 3,694 -------- -------- Total income 7,120 6,530 ======== ========

During the year, the Group received option premium income totalling £3,334,000 (2016: £4,103,000) for writing covered call options for the purposes of revenue generation. Option premiums of £3,641,000 (2016: £3,687,000) were amortised to income. At 30 November 2017, there were 6 (2016: 16) open positions with an associated liability of £98,000 (2016: £482,000).

Dividends and Interest received during the year amounted to £2,866,000 and £491,000 (2016: £2,226,000 and £525,000).

A special dividend of £91,000 has been recognised in capital (2016: nil).

4. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES



2017 2016 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fee 239 717 956 201 602 803 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total 239 717 956 201 602 803 ===== ===== ===== ===== ===== =====

The investment management fee is levied at 0.95% of gross assets per annum on the first £250 million of the Company's gross assets reducing to 0.90% thereafter. The fee is allocated 25% to the revenue column and 75% to the capital column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

5. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



2017

£'000 2016

£'000 Allocated to revenue: Custody fees 5 3 Auditors' remuneration: - audit services 25 25 Registrar's fee 23 26 Directors' emoluments 107 82 Broker fees 25 40 Depositary fees 11 9 Marketing fees 25 69 Marketing fees prior year adjustment - (59) Other administrative costs 115 84 -------- -------- 336 279 -------- -------- Allocated to capital: Custody transaction charges 3 6 -------- -------- 339 285 -------- -------- The Company's ongoing charges, calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding any finance costs and taxation, were: 1.36% 1.39% ===== =====

For the year ended 30 November 2017, expenses of £3,000 (2016: £6,000) were charged to the capital column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. These relate to transaction costs charged by the custodian on sale and purchase trades.

6. FINANCE COSTS



2017 2016 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Interest on bank overdrafts 69 90 159 64 36 100 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- 69 90 159 64 36 100 ===== ==== ==== ===== ===== ====

Finance costs for the Company are charged 25% to the revenue column and 75% to the capital column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. Subsidiary finance costs are charged 100% to the revenue column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

7. DIVIDENDS





Dividendspaidonequityshares:

Recorddate

Paymentdate 2017

£'000 2016

£'000 4th interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2016 (2015: 1.50p) 30 December 2016 20 January 2017 1,188 1,734 1st interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017 (2016: 1.50p) 24 March 2017 21 April 2017 1,187 1,762 2nd interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017 (2016: 1.50p) 23 June 2017 21 July 2017 1,188 1,769 3rd interim dividend of 1.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2017 (2016: 1.00p) 22 September 2017 13 October 2017 1,188 1,180 -------- -------- Accounted for in the financial statements 4,751 6,445 ===== =====

The total dividends payable in respect of the year ended 30 November 2017 which form the basis of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and section 833 of the Companies Act 2006, and the amounts proposed, meet the relevant requirements as set out in this legislation.



Dividendspaid,proposedordeclaredonequityshares: 2017

£'000 2016

£'000 1st interim dividend of 1.00p per share paid for the year ended 30 November 2017 (2016: 1.50p) 1,187 1,762 2nd interim dividend of 1.00p per share paid for the year ended 30 November 2017 (2016: 1.50p) 1,188 1,769 3rd interim dividend of 1.00p per share paid for the year ended 30 November 2017 (2016: 1.00p) 1,188 1,180 4th interim dividend of 1.00p per share payable on 19 January 2018 for the year ended 30 November 2017* (2016: 1.00p) 1,188 1,188 -------- -------- 4,751 5,899 -------- --------

*Based on 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue on 22 December 2017.

8. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE



2017 2016 Net revenue profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 5,753 5,197 Net capital (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) (8,915) 29,066 -------- -------- Total (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) (3,162) 34,263 -------- -------- Equity shareholders' funds (£'000) 91,357 98,833 ---------------- ---------------- The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year, on which the earnings per ordinary share was calculated, was: 118,751,562 117,437,126 ---------------- ----------------- The actual number of ordinary shares in issue at the year end, on which the net asset value per ordinary share was calculated, was: 118,768,000 118,268,000 ---------------- ----------------- Return per share Revenue earnings per share - (pence) 4.84 4.43 Capital (loss)/earnings per share - (pence) (7.50) 24.75 -------- -------- Total earnings per share - (pence) (2.66) 29.18 -------- -------- Net asset value per ordinary share - (pence) 76.92 83.57 Ordinary share price (pence) 75.00 82.75 ===== =====

There were no dilutive securities at the year end.

9. CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL



Ordinary

shares

number Total

shares

number Nominal

value

£'000 Allotted, called up and fully paid share capital comprised: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each Shares in issue at 30 November 2016 118,268,000 118,268,000 1,183 Shares issued 500,000 500,000 5 ---------------- ---------------- -------- At 30 November 2017 118,768,000 118,768,000 1,188 ========== ========== =====

During the year 500,000 (2016: 2,700,000) shares were issued for a total consideration of £438,000 (2016: £1,586,000) before deduction of issue costs. Since 30 November 2017, 52,000 shares have been bought back at an average price of 82.31 pence per share representing total consideration of £43,000.

10. RESERVES

















Group



Share

premium

account

£'000





Special reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

-arisingon

investments

sold

£'000 Capital

reserve

-arisingon

revaluation

of

investments

held

£'000





Revenue

reserve

£'000 At 1 December 2016 46,395 71,223 (34,627) 12,148 2,511 Movement during the year: Total comprehensive income: Net capital loss for the year - - (365) (8,550) - Net revenue profit for the year - - - - 5,753 Transactions with owners recorded directly to equity: Proceeds from shares issued 433 - - - - Share issue costs (1) - - - - Dividends paid - - - - (4,751) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2017 46,827 71,223 (34,992) 3,598 3,513 ====== ===== ====== ==== =====















Company







Share

premium

account

£'000









Special

reserve

£'000



Capital

reserve

-arisingon

investments

sold

£'000 Capital

reserve

-arisingon

revaluation

of

investments

held

£'000









Revenue

reserve

£'000 At 1 December 2016 46,395 71,223 (35,445) 13,470 2,007 Movement during the year: Total comprehensive income: Net capital loss for the year - - (365) (7,759) - Net revenue profit for the year - - - - 4,962 Transactions with owners recorded directly to equity: Proceeds from shares issued 433 - - - - Share issue costs (1) Dividends paid - - - - (4,751) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2017 46,827 71,223 (35,810) 5,711 2,218 ====== ===== ====== ==== =====

The share premium account is not a distributable reserve under the Companies Act 2006. The special reserve may be used as distributable profits for all purposes and, in particular, for the repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares and for payment as dividends. In accordance with the Company's articles and its status as an investment company under the provisions of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010, net capital returns may be distributed by way of dividend.

11. VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS



Financial assets and financial liabilities are either carried in the Statements of Financial Position at their fair value (investment and derivatives) or at an amount which is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends and interest receivable, due to brokers, accruals, cash at bank and bank overdrafts). IFRS 13 requires the Group to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Group are explained in the accounting policies note 2(h) above.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset as follows.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted market price in an active market for an identical instrument. A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The Group does not adjust the quoted price for these instruments.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques used to price securities based on observable inputs. This category includes instruments valued using quoted market prices in active markets for similar instruments; quoted prices for similar instruments in markets that are considered less than active; or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data. Valuation techniques used for non-standardised financial instruments such as options, currency swaps and other over-the-counter derivatives include the use of comparable recent arm's length transactions, reference to other instruments that are substantially the same, discounted cash flow analysis, option pricing models and other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants making the maximum use of market inputs and relying as little as possible on entity specific inputs.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs. This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on observable data and these inputs could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation. This category includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant entity determined adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments and instruments for which there is no active market. The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety.

For this purpose, the significance of an input is assessed against the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.

The determination of what constitutes "observable' requires significant judgement by the investment manager. The investment manager considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

Over-the-counter derivative option contracts have been classified as Level 2 investments as their valuation has been based on market observable inputs represented by the underlying quoted securities to which these contracts expose the Group.

The investment in the subsidiary is classified within Level 3 since the subsidiary is not an open ended entity. The fair value of the investment in subsidiary is calculated based on the fair value of the underlying balances within the subsidiary. Therefore, no sensitivity analysis has been presented.

The table below sets out fair value measurements using the IFRS 13 fair value hierarchy.

Financialassetsatfairvaluethroughprofitorloss at30November2017-Group Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 94,603 - - 94,603 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (98) - (98) -------- -------- -------- -------- 94,603 (98) - 94,505 ====== ===== ===== =====

Financialassetsatfairvaluethroughprofitorlossat30November2017-Company Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 94,603 - 2,115 96,718 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (98) - (98) -------- -------- -------- -------- 94,603 (98) 2,115 96,620 ====== ===== ===== =====

Financialassetsatfairvaluethroughprofitorlossat30November2016-Group Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 103,127 - - 103,127 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (482) - (482) -------- -------- -------- -------- 103,127 (482) - 102,645 ====== ===== ===== =====

Financialassetsatfairvaluethroughprofitorloss at30November2016-Company Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 103,127 - 1,322 104,449 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (482) - (482) -------- -------- -------- -------- 103,127 (482) 1,322 103,967 ====== ===== ===== =====

A reconciliation of fair value measurement in Level 3 is set out below.

Level3Financialassetsatfairvaluethroughprofitorloss

as30November-Company 2017

£'000 2016

£'000 Opening fair value 1,322 1,544 Total gains or losses included in profit/(loss) on investments in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income: - assets held at the end of the year 793 (222) -------- -------- Closing balance 2,115 1,322 ===== =====

12. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE: DIRECTORS' EMOLUMENTS

The Board consists of four non-executive Directors, all of whom, with the exception of Mr Ruck Keene, who was previously (up until April 2017) an employee of the Manager, are considered to be independent of the Manager by the Board. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. For the year ended 30 November 2017, the Chairman received an annual fee of £36,000, the Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee received an annual fee of £30,000 and the other Directors received an annual fee of £25,000. Mr Ruck Keene waived his fee during the period from 1 October 2016 to 7 April 2017 when he retired as an employee of BlackRock. He has been paid as a Director from this date and for the year to 30 November 2017 received a total of £16,181, for his services as a Director.

13. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There were no contingent liabilities at 30 November 2017 (2016: nil).

14. PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The financial information contained in this announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006. The 2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be filed with the Registrar of Companies shortly.

The report of the auditor for the year ended 30 November 2017 contains no qualification or statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

This announcement was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 January 2018.

15. ANNUAL REPORT

Copies of the Annual Report will be sent to members shortly and will be available from the registered office c/o The Company Secretary, BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL.

16. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL on Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at [10.30 am].

