Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2018-2022: Market to Reach USD 91.60 Billion - IT and OT convergence Gaining Momentum

The "Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process automation and instrumentation market to reach USD 91.60 billion during the period 2018-2022.

The report considers process automation and process instrumentation tools, equipment, and devices that help in seamlessly connecting and integrating different sub-processes within the industries. Under process automation, the report scope includes PLC, SCADA, DCS, and MES while process instrumentation includes control valves and industrial transmitters only. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is IT and OT convergence. The convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) refers to the amalgamation of OT systems such as MES and SCADA with IT systems like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). S

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the adoption of multivendor portable applications. The global process automation and instrumentation market vendors have come up with multivendor portable applications that support standardized products from different vendors. The adoption of such applications can ensure the high adoption of process automation and instrumentation products across industries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High instrument failure rates. The process instrumentation products are susceptible to high failure rates. The vulnerability of breakage of such instruments become even higher when the working conditions are critical. The instruments can have unintended breakdowns in the industries.

Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Mitsubishi Electric

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Process automation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Process instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Power - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of IoT

IT and OT convergence

Growth of wireless networks and Big Data

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



