Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2018-2022: Market to Reach USD 91.60 Billion - IT and OT convergence Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global process automation and instrumentation market to reach USD 91.60 billion during the period 2018-2022.
The report considers process automation and process instrumentation tools, equipment, and devices that help in seamlessly connecting and integrating different sub-processes within the industries. Under process automation, the report scope includes PLC, SCADA, DCS, and MES while process instrumentation includes control valves and industrial transmitters only. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is IT and OT convergence. The convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) refers to the amalgamation of OT systems such as MES and SCADA with IT systems like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). S
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the adoption of multivendor portable applications. The global process automation and instrumentation market vendors have come up with multivendor portable applications that support standardized products from different vendors. The adoption of such applications can ensure the high adoption of process automation and instrumentation products across industries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High instrument failure rates. The process instrumentation products are susceptible to high failure rates. The vulnerability of breakage of such instruments become even higher when the working conditions are critical. The instruments can have unintended breakdowns in the industries.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Emerson Electric
- Honeywell
- Mitsubishi Electric
- OMRON
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Process automation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Process instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Power - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of IoT
- IT and OT convergence
- Growth of wireless networks and Big Data
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69tqjn/global_process?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716