Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces assay results from the first four core holes (93 metres) drilled in the current program on the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario, Canada, that was initially described by news release on December 27, 2017. Current drilling targets the gold-bearing Red Carbonate Zone ("RCZ") which was discovered by trenching late in 2017. The RCZ structure contains a dense array of shallow dipping quartz veins that locally contain visible gold.

Two drill holes were designed to intersect the RCZ on strike to confirm the geometry of the zone below the trenched area, and two holes were drilled down-dip of the RCZ to intersect contained quartz veins within the zone at near-right angles and to establish gold grade.

Hole N17-11 returned 1.61 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 1.0 metre from 10.2 metres depth, and Hole N17-12 returned 1.89 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 13.7 metres depth. Hole N17-14, drilled down-dip, returned 1.82 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 3.0 metres depth and 11.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 21.0 metres depth. Other samples from the RCZ returned low to trace gold values.

Current assay results demonstrate that gold mineralization at this location in the RCZ has a pronounced nugget effect. Data from screen metallic gold analyses shows that gold reporting to the coarse fraction (+150 mesh) significantly exceeds gold in the fine fraction (-150 mesh). Further drilling and assaying is required to determine average grade and overall width of the RCZ at this and other locations of the RCZ.

Drilling continues to test RCZ geometry and gold mineralization at shallow depths at 20 metre hole spacing along east-southeast and west-northwest sections.

The Company has deepened Hole N17-14, and has now completed six holes (N18-15 to N18-20) along a 40 metre strike length to 80 metres depth. These holes continue to intersect the RCZ which is open in all directions.

Drill core for assaying was delivered by the Company following secure chain of custody procedures. Assaying was carried out by Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") of Thunder Bay, Ontario, who are an ISO accredited Laboratory. For the above assaying, Actlabs conducted fire assay with gravimetric finish or metallic screen assay of potentially high-grade samples. RT Minerals monitors laboratory precision and accuracy with Company QA/QC protocols.

Mr. Kevin Kivi, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and approves the technical content of this news release.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% optioned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

