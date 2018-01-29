Technavio's latest market research report on the global nursing breast pads marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global nursing breast pads market will grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of working women worldwide is a major factor driving the market's growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, for women's health and genitourinary research, "An increase in the number of working women across the world has led to a rise in demand for convenient baby care products, including nursing breast pads. The increase in the number of working women across the world has also led to an increase in the number of dual-income households. This has led to a rise in average income per household, which is expected to spur the growth of the global baby care products market, which also includes the global nursing breast pads market."

The three emerging market trends driving the global nursing breast pads marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

New product launches with better technologies

Growing popularity of ultra-thin washable nursing breast pads

Presence of several social media platforms

New product launches with better technologies

The key competitors in the market focus on updating their product portfolio to widen their consumer base, as most customers prefer new technologies and products with improved features. Since hygiene and comfort are the two primary parameters that consumers consider while buying intimate clothing pieces or products that directly come in contact with the skin, key competitors focus on the manufacture of more hygienic and user-friendly nursing breast pads.

For example, in 2016, Lansinoh launched a new type of nursing breast pad called the Lansinoh Ultimate Protection Nursing Pad, which is designed to be effective, yet cannot be detected from the outer garment. The Lansinoh Ultimate Protection Nursing Pads come with soft lining with air pockets. Additionally, a blue square with an InvisiLock Core is present underneath the lining, which captures and disperses the moisture away from the center, creating a dry and comfortable fit. Moreover, this technology ensures that the pad does not leak as it captures 20 times its weight in liquid.

Global nursing breast pads market segmentation

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the nursing breast pads market based on product type (reusable, disposable, silicone, and hydrogel) and by end-user (individual users and hospitals). The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth prospects in various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The reusable product segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 40% of the market, followed by the disposable product segment at around 32%. Based on the end-user type, the individual users segment accounted for more than 77% of the market share in 2017.

The Americas was the leading region for the global nursing breast pads market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 45%. However, by 2022, the market share is expected to drop to about 43%, while APAC will witness an increase of 1.65% during the forecast period, to exceed 26% in 2022.

