Global Smart Mattress Market 2018-2022: Increase in Price Wars Among Vendors - Eight, Kingsdown, Responsive Surface Technology & Sleep Number

The "Global Smart Mattress Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart mattress market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Mattress Market 2018-2022 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart mattress.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet The surge in smartphone penetration has led to an increase in the demand for smart mattresses. The rising penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet has led customers to use smartphones to monitor their sleeping patterns. It has increased the demand for connected devices such as smart mattress and smart monitors.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing investments in R&D Vendors. are increasing their investments in R&D activities to produce innovative mattresses with smart features. These mattresses emit electromagnetic radiations and are thus not recommended for children below the ag
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increase in price wars among existing vendors. The increase in price wars among existing vendors poses a serious challenge to the global smart mattress market. Some of the existing players offer a range of smart mattresses. The market attracts new players and vendors resort to competitive pricing to increase their market shares. However, this strategy will reduce the profit margins of the players in the long run.
Key vendors
- Eight
- Kingsdown
- Responsive Surface Technology
- Sleep Number
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market outline
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers
- Increasing investments in R&D
- Promotion of smart mattresses through branding and advertising
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9hxp2l/global_smart?w=5
