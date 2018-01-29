Global Smart Mattress Market 2018-2022: Increase in Price Wars Among Vendors - Eight, Kingsdown, Responsive Surface Technology & Sleep Number

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Mattress Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart mattress market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Mattress Market 2018-2022 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart mattress.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet The surge in smartphone penetration has led to an increase in the demand for smart mattresses. The rising penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet has led customers to use smartphones to monitor their sleeping patterns. It has increased the demand for connected devices such as smart mattress and smart monitors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing investments in R&D Vendors. are increasing their investments in R&D activities to produce innovative mattresses with smart features. These mattresses emit electromagnetic radiations and are thus not recommended for children below the ag

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increase in price wars among existing vendors. The increase in price wars among existing vendors poses a serious challenge to the global smart mattress market. Some of the existing players offer a range of smart mattresses. The market attracts new players and vendors resort to competitive pricing to increase their market shares. However, this strategy will reduce the profit margins of the players in the long run.

Key vendors

Eight

Kingsdown

Responsive Surface Technology

Sleep Number



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers

Increasing investments in R&D

Promotion of smart mattresses through branding and advertising

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9hxp2l/global_smart?w=5





