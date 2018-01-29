Oceanco's 110m Jubilee and 88.5m Barbara win Prestigious Design Awards

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oceanco's 110m Lobanov-Designed Motoryacht Jubilee and 88.5m Sorgiovanni-Designed Motoryacht Barbara win prestigious design award

Oceanco is pleased to announce that both Jubilee and Barbara won top honors at the 2018 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards gala that took place in Kitzbühel, Austria on the 28th of January. Jubilee won "Best Exterior Styling for Motor Yachts over 45m and above." Barbara won the Judges' Commendation Award for Best Interior Design for Motor Yachts 1,000GT and above.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634524/Oceanco_Jubilee.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634526/Oceanco_Barbara.jpg )



The judges, experts from both the luxury and the superyacht industries, included designers, naval architects, captains, and yacht owners. Criteria for the Exterior Styling Award stipulated that the winner of design award must not only be beautiful but also be extraordinary and innovative. They felt Jubilee with its trompe l'oeil treatment of deck perimeters, curvaceous shapes and metallic blue and white paint scheme, among other unique elements, indeed presented a magnificent profile. The judges also complimented the seamless exterior deck overheads and use of LED lighting. Jubilee's exterior designer, Igor Lobanov, and the Owner's Representative from Burgess, Rupert Nelson, were on hand to receive the award along with Paris Baloumis, Dirk de Jong, Patrick Casanova and Bas Swanink from Oceanco.

The Judges' Commendation accolade for Barbara's Interior was for the ornamental element in the central stair column, whereby the glass elevator shaft was wrapped in a beautiful gnarled silvered root system of an ancient tree rising continuously through two decks. The judges complimented both the visuals and the execution of this work of art which took a full year to complete, and further noted how well this decorative component adhered to the owner's design brief: "no straight lines." Sam Sorgiovanni, interior and exterior designer of Barbara, went on stage with Paris Baloumis, to accept the honors.

These awards are a welcome start to 2018 and Oceanco has a busy year ahead with more new builds in various stages of completion.

