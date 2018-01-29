sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. (formerly INC Research Holdings, Inc.) Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 30, 2018 (INCR, SYNH)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INCR, NASDAQ: SYNH) who purchased shares between May 10, 2017 and November 9, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the merger with inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv") was not providing the benefit that defendants stated it would; (2) inVentiv was underperforming; (3) in turn, INCR's 2017 financial performance would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about INCR's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until January 30, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/inc-research-holdings-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


