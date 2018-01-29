

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The battle for sunbed during holidays seems will end with Thomas Cook new program that will allow holidaymakers the chance to pre-book sun loungers.



Thomas Cook on Monday announced the launch of the new service 'Choose Your Favourite Sunbed' that allows customers to choose their sunbed before they leave home.



The new service will be on trial basis at three Thomas Cook own-brand hotels from the end of February and will be available in 30 own-brand hotels for Summer 2018.



Choose Your Favourite Sunbed will cost 25 euros per sunbed per stay.



'Our recently launched services such as Choose Your Room, which has attracted more than 10,000 bookings during the trial phase, and Early Check In, are proving popular and we're excited about the opportunity with Choose your Favourite Sunbed, particularly among families that want to secure a number of beds together in a specific spot.' Chris Mottershead, Thomas Cook's UK Managing Director, said.



