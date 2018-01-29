The "Health Insurance in Croatia to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total amount of gross written premiums in the health insurance in Croatia is valued at HRK0.41 billion (US$0.06 billion) in 2016, which is an increase of 70.80% from 2012. The category has recorded a CAGR of 14.32% during the review period (2012-2016).

The report contains detailed historic and forecast data covering Health Insurance in Croatia. This databook provides values for key performance indicators such as policies and premiums (gross written premiums, direct written premiums, net written premiums, net earned premiums, net written premiums (% of GWP), insurance penetration (ratio of direct premiums to GDP) and number of active policies).

The research handbook provides the up-to-date market data for period 2012-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021. Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and number of active policies are represented in millions.

