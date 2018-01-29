TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/18 -- Kootenay Zinc Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation share for each 10 pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,864,329.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on January 30, 2018.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on January 29, 2018 . Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Kootenay Zinc Corp. a annonce la consolidation de son capital social emis et en circulation sur la base de 1 action post-consolidation pour chaque 10 actions ordinaires avant consolidation.

En consequence, les actions en circulation de la societe seront ramenees a environ 4 864 329.

Les actions commenceront a se negocier sur une base consolidee et avec un nouveau numero CUSIP le 30 janvier 2018.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulees a la fin de l'entreprise le 29 janvier 2018. On rappelle aux courtiers de reintegrer leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Negociation sur une base consolidee: Le 30 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 31 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: ZNK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW CUSIP/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 50058Q 20 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW ISIN/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 50058Q 20 7 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

