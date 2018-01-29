DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Virtualization Market by Component (Standalone Software, Data Integration Solution, Application Tool Solution), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Data Consumer, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data virtualization market is expected to grow from USD 1.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.12 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors for the market are an increasing need for data virtualization solutions, automation, need to access large volumes of data stored across various systems to get a consolidated view, reduction in infrastructure costs, an increasing need to gain business insights, real-time availability of data, and an increasing demand for data integration software tools.

In the component segment, data integration solution is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The data virtualization platform with integration capabilities enables organizations to collect data from various sources on a single platform. Various industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and retail and eCommerce, are deploying data virtualization software and solutions to access and analyze large volumes of data, formulate various business strategies, and make business-critical decisions.

In the deployment mode segment, the on-premises deployment mode is expected to hold a larger market size. Whereas, the cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer wide and agile solutions to end users in the data virtualization market.

In the data consumer segment, the Business Intelligence (BI) tools subsegment is expected to hold the largest market size and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The BI tools offer capabilities that help organizations in making real-time business decisions with maximum accuracy.

In the enterprise size segment of the market, large enterprises are expected to hold a larger market size and to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is adopting data virtualization solutions owing to the generation of large volumes of data.

In the end-user segment, the BFSI vertical is expected to be the highest contributor and the research and academia vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Both verticals are deploying data virtualization software and solutions to get access to large volumes of data stored at various data sources of an enterprise, to get a unified 360-degree view of data, enhance customer experience, analyze trends from the data, and enhance the decision-making process. The other end users, such as manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, telecom and IT, government and defense, media and entertainment, are contributing significantly to the growth of data virtualization market due to an increased need for real-time data, reducing infrastructure costs, accelerating time to market, and improving business process time.

Major vendors offering data virtualization solutions across the globe include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM; US), SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (US), Denodo Technologies (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Red Hat (US), SAS Institute (US), and Information Builders (US).



