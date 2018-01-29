The latest market research report by Technavio on the global polyethylene wax market predicts a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global polyethylene wax market by end-user (academic and research centers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies), by application (masterbatches, plastic, printing ink, and adhesives), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global polyethylene wax market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Increased demand for polyethylene wax to process polyvinyl chloride: a major market driver

Increasing demand for oxidized polyethylene wax: a key market trend

APAC dominated the global polyethylene wax market with more than 42% share in 2017

Leica Microsystems, Molecular Machines Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zeiss International are some of the leading players in the market

Increased demand for polyethylene wax to process polyvinyl chloride is one of the major factors driving the global polyethylene wax market. Polyethylene wax is extensively used as a lubricant in the polyvinyl chloride processing industry. It prevents PVC from sticking to the hot surfaces of certain machinery and equipment while processing. It also assists in enhancing the material properties of PVC pipes, containers, and other substances. PVC occurs both in rigid and flexible form. The rigid form of plastic is majorly used in the building and construction industry for manufacturing pipers. The flexible form of plastic is widely used in the production of products such as business cards, bottles, plastic containers, and many more.

Polyethylene wax aids in lubricating the movement of the PVC melt, improves the anti-sticking property, and provides better demolding effects. Owing to this, it is widely used in injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion processes. Therefore, due to the advanced benefits and improved properties of polyethylene wax in plastic industry, it is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period

Increasing demand for oxidized polyethylene wax: a key market trend

In terms of product type, the global polyethylene wax market is segmented into high-density polyethylene wax, low-density polyethylene wax, oxidized polyethylene wax, acid-modified polyethylene wax, and low-density cracked polyethylene wax. The oxidized polyethylene wax is anticipated to be the fastest growing product segment in the global polyethylene wax market during the forecast period. Over the next few years, oxidized polyethylene wax is expected to have an increased demand due to increased application areas. Some of the end-user sectors for oxidized polyethylene market include PVC processing, water-based wax emulsion, non-ionic emulsion, paper coating, textile industry, packaging, and adhesive.

