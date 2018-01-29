

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first day of the new trading week with a loss. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve policy announcement on Wednesday and the US jobs report for January on Friday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.61 percent Monday and finished at 9,457.27. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.54 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.58 percent.



Aryzta declined 1.6 percent, extending its losses from the end of the prior week after it issued a profit warning. SGS also surrendered another 1.2 percent.



Lonza dipped 0.1 percent and Julius Baer gained 0.7 percent ahead of their earnings reports on Wednesday.



Index heavyweight Roche fell 0.4 percent. The pharma giant will release results on Thursday. The company has received breakthrough status from the US FDA for Balovaptan for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder.



Watch manufacturer Swatch is also due to report results this week. The stock increased by 0.6 percent.



Novartis declined 0.9 percent and Nestlé weakened by 0.8 percent.



Geberit decreased 0.9 percent and Dufry forfeited 1.3 percent. Schindler weakened by 1.3 percent, Sika dropped 1.1 percent, Clariant fell 0.7 percent and ABB lost 0.9 percent. Swisscom also finished lower by 1.0 percent. Credit Suisse declined 1.1 percent and UBS closed down by 0.8 percent.



In the broad market, Apple component supplier AMS surged 16.9 percent after its revenue for 2017 almost doubled, driven by demand for its sensors from smartphone customers.



