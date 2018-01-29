Pharmerging Market 2014-2025: Key Players are Sanofi, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott

DUBLIN, Jan, 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmerging Market Analysis By Product, By Region {Tier I (China), Tier II (India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa) Tier III (Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Turkey, Indonesia)}, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmerging market is expected to reach USD 2,231.9 billion by 2025

This market is expected to grow due to increasing geriatric population, increasing disease burden of chronic disorders and increasing healthcare expenditure.

According to the United Nations (UN), the number of people above the age of 60 years are estimated to be 901 million in 2015. This number is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. The increasing geriatric population boosts the demand for better treatment options for chronic diseases such as hyperlipidemia, hypertension, cancer, dementia, congestive heart failure. According to a study conducted by Deloitte in 2011, the geriatric population accounts for almost 23.0-40.0% of the prescription drug market, and 40.0-50.0% of the OTC drug market.

Another driving factor for the pharmerging market is increasing healthcare expenditure. The global healthcare spending is expected to increase from USD 7.83 trillion in 2013 to USD 18.28 trillion in 2040. It has also been estimated that there will an increase of 3.4%, 3.0%, 2.4% in healthcare expenditure in upper middle-level income countries, lower middle-level income countries and in low-income level countries respectively.

The increasing disease burden of chronic diseases in developing countries is boosting the growth in the market. According to the Global Health Observatory data, in 2015, 70.0% of the deaths were due to non-communicable diseases (NCD). The major NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (CVD) which caused 45.0% of all NCD deaths, cancer which caused 22.0% of all NCD deaths and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which causes 10.0% of all NCD deaths, and diabetes which caused 4.0% of all NCD deaths.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Pharmaceutical segment was the major contributor for the pharmerging market in 2016.

Pharmaceutical sector also recorded the fastest growth in the pharmerging industry.

Tier I is driving growth in the pharmerging market.

India among the Tier II countries is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the pharmerging industry.

among the Tier II countries is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the pharmerging industry. Brazil was recorded as the major contributor for Tier II countries.

was recorded as the major contributor for Tier II countries. Among Tier III countries, Nigeria and Indonesia are estimated to be driving growth.

and are estimated to be driving growth. The key players include Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott.

The key strategic initiatives include new product launches, acquisitions and mergers, and collaborations.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 3 Pharmerging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing geriatric population

3.1.1.2 Increasing healthcare expenditure

3.1.1.3 Increasing chronic diseases

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Lack of insurance coverage

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping: Molecule type

3.3 Pharmerging Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Country Risk Analysis

3.5.1 Political Risks

3.5.2 Economic Risk

3.5.3 Demographic Risk



Chapter 4 Pharmerging Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Service

4.1 Tier I

4.1.1 Reimbursement Policy

4.1.2 Manufacturing outlook

4.1.3 Disease prevalence

4.2 Tier II

4.2.1 India

4.2.2 Russia

4.2.3 Brazil

4.2.4 South Africa

4.3 Tier III

4.3.1 Argentina

4.3.2 Mexico

4.3.3 Poland

4.3.4 Turkey

4.3.5 Saudi Arabia

4.3.6 Algeria

4.3.7 Thailand

4.3.8 Indonesia

4.3.9 Egypt

4.3.10 Nigeria

4.3.11 Ukraine

4.3.12 Pakistan



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape



Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Eli Lilly

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson

Abbott

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jktwcs/pharmerging?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716