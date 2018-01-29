The latest market research report by Technavio on theglobal sexually transmitted diseases testing market predicts a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library.

The report segments the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market by testing devices (laboratory testing devices and POC testing devices) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Rise in STDs: a major market driver

The Americas dominated the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market with close to 41% share in 2017

Abbott, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann La Roche are some of the players in the market

High demand for POC testing: a key market trend

Rise in STDs: a major market driver

Rise in STDs is one of the major factors driving the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market. The increase in STDs has become a global public health challenge. STDs include more than 25-30 infectious diseases that are spread through sexual activity. A person needs to visit a health clinic or hospital for STD testing and treatment if exposed to a sexually transmitted pathogen. Common STDs include chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes, HPV, and HIV infections. Syphilis is a genital ulcerative disease caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. If not treated, Syphilis can make one vulnerable to an HIV infection.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on in-vitro diagnostics, "According to the CDC, 350,062 cases of gonorrhea were reported in the US in 2014. This rate has increased by 5.1% from 2013. In 2015, approximately 3.62 billion people below 50 years were infected with herpes simplex virus. This increase in the prevalence of STDs has resulted in an increased demand for STD testing that is benefitting the global STD testing market."

Americas: largest sexually transmitted diseases testing market

In 2017, the global STD testing market was led by the Americas that accounted for a share of close to 42% because of the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Americas was followed by EMEA with approximately 34% market share due to shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare, aided by efficient diagnostic procedures, in the region. In 2017, APAC accounted for around 25% market share because of an increasing prevalence of diseases such as HIV and syphilis. By 2022, the Americas will continue to lead the market due to increasing awareness about testing for STDs and the initiatives taken by governments to promote various tests.

High demand for POC testing: a key market trend

The diagnostic sector is undergoing revolutionary changes with device miniaturization, growth in testing menus, and the introduction of multi-parameter testing devices. Another substantial development in this sector is the emergence of POC testing. The miniaturization of laboratory functions onto portable systems allows testing of individual living cells and small volumes of reagent samples. Therefore, this technology is motivating hospitals and clinics to switch to POC testing because of the associated low-cost, quick test outcomes, and fast turnaround times. With the developments of sensors, microsystems, and low-cost imaging technologies, POC testing combines multiple analytical functions in self-contained portable devices to detect and diagnose diseases.

