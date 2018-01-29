Glkobal Semi-trailer (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers) Market 2018 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Semi-Trailer Market by Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers), Tonnage (Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T, and Above 100t), Number of Axles (4 Axles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semi-trailer market is estimated to be USD 25.32 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period to reach USD 37.34 Billion by 2025

Some of the major drivers of the market are the expanding cold chain industry and increasing use of advanced technologies that boost the demand of semi-trailer. Innovations in semi-trailer platooning and electric semi-trailer truck can create new revenue generation opportunities for semi-trailer manufacturers. Whereas, manufacturing of lightweight semi-trailer, maintenance cost, and lowering the total cost of ownership are creating challenges for semi-trailer manufacturers.

The global semi-trailer market is segmented on the basis of type, tonnage, number of axles, and region. The report discusses six semi-trailer types, namely, flatbed, low boy, dry van, refrigerated, tanker, and others. Others segment includes tipper and dump semi-trailer. Dry van semi-trailer segment held the largest share in the semi-trailer market and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its wide applications in multiple industries. These trailers are used by LTL and FTL fleet operators for their operations because of their versatility and cost efficiency.

On the basis of tonnage, below 25t segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global semi-trailer market in 2017. This segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by government regulations regarding weight carrying capacity for road safety.

On the basis of number of axles, the less than 3 axles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semi-trailer market and is anticipated to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as this type of trailers are preferred in Europe and Asia Pacific for the transportation of load below 50 tons.

