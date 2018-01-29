Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) has successfully issued a new CHF denominated bond for an amount of CHF 95m maturing in February 2024, it is the second bond issue on the swiss market for Rallye

This new bond has been swapped to euro, translating the 3.25% coupon to a euro equivalent of 4.23%

This bond issue reinforces the liquidity of Rallye.

UBS acted as Sole Bookrunner on the transaction.

