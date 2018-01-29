World Sulfuric Acid Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2014-2017 & 2025: Key Players are Mosaic, Chemtrade Refinery, DuPont, Akzonobel, BASF, PVS Chemical Solution, Valero Energy, and Solvay

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sulfuric Acid Market Analysis By Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), By Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Refinery, Textile), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sulfuric acid market is expected to be valued at USD 13.45 billion by 2025

Increasing investments in plant facilities due to the rising production capacity of phosphate fertilizer and tightening environmental regulations are anticipated to spur the market over the foreseeable period.

Rising demand for the production of nutrient-rich food crops is expected to boost the industry. Increasing requirement for the continuous & sustainable H2SO4 product for the manufacturing of phosphate fertilizer, inorganic chemicals, detergents & soaps, dyes, and gasoline is expected to trigger industry growth over the forecast period.

Growing suppliers of sulfuric acid in Saudi Arabia due to the presence of large number of acid manufacturing facilities to strengthen the growth of phosphate is expected to spur the Middle East regional market. Factors such as increase in the number of initiatives carried out by companies such as DuPont, Outotec, and Sumitomo Corporation to expand their plant facilities, enhance distribution network, and expand processing capacities are projected to propel the market over the next eight years.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global demand was valued at USD 10.10 billion in 2016, at an estimated CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016, at an estimated CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2025 Elemental sulfur was the largest raw material segment in 2016, accounting for over 57% of the overall market

Increasing demand for the manufacturing of sulfuric acid from elemental sulfur owing to its environmentally-friendly property in comparison to base metal smelter or pyrite ore roasting is projected to propel elemental sulfur raw material segment

Fertilizers was the largest application segment in 2016 and is expected to progress at a moderate rate over the foreseeable period

Increasing demand for the production of phosphate fertilizer to enhance the quality of irrigation water is projected to propel fertilizer application growth

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific was the dominant regional segment in 2016 and is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the market, at an estimated CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period

was the dominant regional segment in 2016 and is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the market, at an estimated CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period Growing demand for H2SO4 products in chemical industries from emerging the economies of China and India and the availability of raw materials in this region is projected to drive Asia Pacific regional segment

and and the availability of raw materials in this region is projected to drive regional segment In May 2017 , DuPont Clean Technologies received a contract agreement from Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co. Ltd. for the technology and engineering license for a 3600 tpd MECS MAX3 sulfuric acid plant. This initiative is expected to strengthen the company's Xingfa plant in China .

, DuPont Clean Technologies received a contract agreement from Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co. Ltd. for the technology and engineering license for a 3600 tpd MECS MAX3 sulfuric acid plant. This initiative is expected to strengthen the company's Xingfa plant in . Some players operating in this industry include Mosaic Company, Chemtrade Refinery, DuPont, Akzonobel N.V., BASF, PVS Chemical Solution, Valero Energy, and Solvay among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope and assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Sulfuric acid-Industry snapshot, 2016



Chapter 3 Sulfuric Acid Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025 (Million tons) (USD million)

3.3 Sulfuric acid market value chain analysis

3.4 Market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increase in the production of nutrient-rich food crops

3.4.1.2 Steady and sustainable demand for sulfuric acid due to its diversified applications

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Strict environmental regulations due to toxicological effects of sulfuric acid

3.5 Key opportunities prioritized

3.6 Industry analysis - Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Sulfuric Acid Market: Raw Material Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Sulfuric acid market: Raw material movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Elemental sulfur

4.3 Base metal smelters

4.4 Pyrite ore

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Sulfuric Acid Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Sulfuric acid market: Application movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Fertilizers

5.3 Chemical manufacturing

5.4 Metal processing

5.5 Petroleum refinery

5.6 Textile industry

5.7 Automotive

5.8 Pulp & paper

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Sulfuric Acid Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor landscape

7.2 Competitive environment



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



The Mosaic Company

Chemtrade Refinery

DuPont

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

PVS Chemical Solution

Solvay

Valero Energy

Potash Corp (PCS Phosphate)

Agrium Inc.

