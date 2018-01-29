The global shoe deodorizer marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global shoe deodorizer market based on products (powder shoe deodorizer, spray shoe deodorizer, others), by end-user (individuals and sports teams and clubs), and by distribution channel (offline and online). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization

Manufacturers of shoe deodorizers are more focused on developing and launching new and innovative products using advanced solutions to fulfill the changing needs and demand of consumers for new shoe deodorizers Vendors are also focusing on differentiating their products from what pharmaceutical companies provide. Therefore, they prefer to innovate ingredients and technologies that are beneficial for consumers' feet, such as powder and spray curing a bacterial or fungal infection that also eliminates the unpleasant odor.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail goods and servicesresearch, "Shoe deodorizer units are becoming popular among consumers due to their multifunctionality and ease of use. Consumers are willing to pay more for innovative products due to which product premiumization is happening with product line extension. StinkBOSS is a shoe deodorizer unit for smelly shoes, which also works as a shoe dryer and sanitizer. It kills bacteria from the source and eliminates the foul smell. Similarly, Shoefresh is another shoe deodorizer unit that helps to eliminate the unpleasant odor by blowing hot air in the shoes and sanitizing them."

Market trend: growth of natural and medicated foot care market

While purchasing shoe deodorizers, consumers look for products that are harmless, alcohol-free, and safe from chemicals. Unsafe and chemical-laden shoe deodorizers can cause bacterial or fungal infection. As a result, there is a growing shift toward medicated shoe deodorizers, which are made up of raw and natural ingredients. These products protect the user's skin from fungal and bacterial infections. Marketers are now adding natural ingredients like essential oils to increase the appeal and provide different fragrance to neutralize and give a better odor to the shoes. This shift toward natural and medicated ingredients will help open new aspects for the growth of the global shoe deodorizer market

Market challenge: availability of counterfeit products

The global shoe deodorizer market is riddled with a high proportion of counterfeit products. The rising sales of counterfeit products have greatly affected the growth of the global shoe deodorizer market, and customers are not able to differentiate them from originals. These fake and replicated products are available at lower prices than actual shoe deodorizers and are adversely affecting the sales and pricing strategy of major vendors.

Some of the major contributors in the global shoe deodorizer market:

Blistex

Reckitt Benckiser

Rocket Pure

Sanofi

S.C. Johnson Son

