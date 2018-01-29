Local telecoms monopoly KCOM Group shares fell marginally in late trading on Monday, after the company issued an update on trading ahead of the capital markets day it was set to host on 1 February. The London-listed firm said it remained "on track" to deliver an overall EBITDA performance that is slightly ahead of the board's expectation, and a revenue performance slightly behind, for the financial year to 31 March. It said its Hull and East Yorkshire operations continued to enjoy a successful ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...