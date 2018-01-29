European stocks remained primarily in the red at end-of-play on Monday, as chip maker AMS and French pharma giant Sanofi grabbed the headlines. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was off 0.19% at 399.80, with Germany's DAX falling 0.12% to 13,324.48 and the CAC 40 in Paris down 0.14% to 5,521.59. In Spain, the IBEX 35 was 0.38% lower at 10,555.60, while back in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out gains of 0.08% to 7,671.53 while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 lost 0.18% to 20,577.92. On the ...

