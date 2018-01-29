sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,92 Euro		+0,02
+1,05 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,93
1,98
21:46
1,94
1,97
19:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPROTT INC1,92+1,05 %