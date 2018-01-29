

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Monday. Dr Pepper Snapple is currently up by 24.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The initial jump by Dr Pepper Snapple came after the soft drink company announced a merger agreement with Keurig Green Mountain.



Under the terms of the deal, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13 percent of the combined company.



