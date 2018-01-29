

HYGEA VCT PLC



General Meeting Results 29 January 2018



This announcement is made by Hygea vct plc (the 'Company') in connection with an adjourned general meeting of the Company held at noon on 29 January 2018 (to consider business adjourned from a general meeting held at 11.00 a.m. on 19 January 2018, being the special resolution (Resolution 5) relating to the sub- division of the ordinary shares of the Company and the buyback of the deferred shares resulting from the sub-division).



The Chairman stated that further discussion was needed with HMRC and, therefore, proposed, and the meeting agreed, that consideration of this resolution be deferred to an adjourned meeting (with such meeting to be adjourned indefinitely).



Enquiries:



John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Roland Cornish, Beaumont Cornish Limited on 020 7628 3396



