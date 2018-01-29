Global Exhibitions Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023 - Increased Budget Allocations for Brand Experiences

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global exhibitions market is projected to generate revenues of around $36.35 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% by 2023.



Introduction

The State of the Global Economy

General Profile of Attendees and Exhibitors

Exhibitors and Attendees Span Multiple Sectors

High Percentage of Decision Makers at Tradeshows

Employees from Varied Organizational Sizes

Preferred Activity

The Impact of Demographics

Market Growth Dynamics



Market Enablers



Increased Budget Allocations for Brand Experiences

Sustained Popularity in Elusive Industry Sectors

Increased Number of Venues with Expanding Capacities

Integration of Tradeshows and Digital Technology

Market Restraints



Operational Hindrances

Low Exhibitor Advocacy

Political Turbulences in Key Markets

Lack of Innovation and Diversity

Market Trends and Opportunities



Redesign of Exhibition Models

Growing Use of Big Data

Increased Focus on Security

Geographical Divergence of Global Exhibitions



An exhibition is an impressive marketing tool, and it helps organizations to showcase skills and works of art, demonstrate products, drive innovations, fine-tune strategy, and gather data. The concentration of the traditional and online channels of marketing is increasing the preference for exhibitions as a marketing channel for many businesses. The integration of exhibitions as complementing content marketing opportunities helps organization to fill the void left by online activities, with face-to-face conversations and authenticity. The uncertain business environment and frequent policy changes are encouraging exhibitions organizers to face the challenges with creativity, crafting new condensed show formats and enabling digital environments at show floors. New opportunities in developing and emerging economies will fuel rapid growth in the global exhibitions market.



Business owners are shifting their focus to exhibitions as they offer opportunities to create meaning at multiple touch points via face-to-face interactions and hands-on experiences. The leading vendors are leveraging technology to make exhibitions more personal and interactive by providing compelling, salient, and relevant experience for visitors.



Exhibitions Market - Dynamics



The use of big data analytics will enable exhibitors to make strategic marketing programs and digital campaigns.



The integration of exhibitions and big data analytics will help organizers develop effective strategies that will drive the growth of the global exhibitions market. Exhibition organizers are using Big Data to provide valuable business intelligence that can help them stay on top of the game. The data gathered from these analytics helps drive better logistics planning, increases sponsorship opportunities, and boosts exhibition participation. Analytics aids in improving revenues, and companies use big data to increase the attendance rate at exhibitions. Moreover, big data analytics offers solutions that are used to crunch numbers for CRM, marketing, e-mail marketing, sales, and event management. The increasing presence of big data analytics will propel the growth of the global exhibitions market during the forecast period.



Exhibitions Market Segmentation



This market research report includes a comprehensive segmentation of the market by economic development and by geography.



Exhibitions Market - By Economic Development



Mature economies to lead the global exhibitions market by 2023.



The global exhibitions market is categorized into the following channels: mature economies and emerging economies. The mature economies dominated the economic development segment, occupying more than 77% of the total market share. In mature economies, the impact of exhibitions directly affects the takeaway experience and brand awareness. Exhibitions in mature economies impact the success of the business year around and help track consumer moments.



In emerging markets, exhibitions help stimulate commercial and industrial development through technology transfer, advancing national and regional industries, and increasing foreign investments in infrastructure and the industry. These programs also aid in boosting the revenues and support SME development in the market.



Exhibitions Market - By Geography



Exhibitors in North America hold exhibitions outside the region to gain international exposure.



The global exhibitions market is divided into four major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. The exhibitions market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The increasing number of partnerships among tech companies with service providers to offer bundles of digital technologies to exhibition organizers will propel the growth in the North American market.



APAC is the fastest growing region in the global exhibitions market at a CAGR of around 7% by 2023. The increase in investments in Hong Kong, China, and India will drive the market for exhibitions in the region. The importance of face-to-face conversations will propel the need for B2B exhibitions in the APAC market to promote industrial development.



Key Countries Profiled



The key countries profiled in the report are:

US

Canada

Germany

France

UK

China

Hong Kong

India

Brazil

GCC

Mexico

The major vendors in the global market are:

Fiera Milano

GL Events

ITE Group

MCH Group

Messe Frankfurt

RELX Group

UBM



