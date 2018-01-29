CEE Phillips Curves: dead or alive? Output gaps indicate very clearly that the business cycle has accelerated. Beveridge curves indicate tight labor markets in the Czech Republic (CZ) and Hungary (HU). Unit Labor Cost growth present clear evidence of wage pressure in Romania (RO), Hungary (HU) and the Czech Republic (CZ) but not in Poland (PL) or the Euro Area (EA). This is accompanied by average core inflation being more than double as high in CZ, HU and RO compared to the average rate in PL and EA. Estimating CEE Phillips Curves show that the output gap effect is well and active. Though, time-varying estimates indicate a recent weakening. 2018 is projected to be a favorable year for the economies of the CEE region. The business cycle has already accelerated in 2017 with the...

