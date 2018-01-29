Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One has agreed to acquire the remaining 49% share of the Mark Gordon Company following the successful performance of the business so far, with TV guru Mark Gordon to join the London-listed company as president and chief content officer. The MGC studio's acquisition, which is expected to boost earnings 2% in its first full year, will cost eOne a total sum of $209m, made up of $160m cash and $49m of shares. This represents a takeover multiple of just under nine ...

