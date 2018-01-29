Technavio's latest market research report on the global water quality sensor market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006032/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global water quality sensor market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global water quality sensor market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. The need to monitor water quality on a real-time basis is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Real-time water quality monitoring is defined as the measurement of water quality made available on the web on a real-time basis. Water quality measurements are recorded at time intervals ranging from 5 minutes to hours. Real-time water quality information is measured due to the improvements in sensor technology and data recording technology. Sensors are used to measure the water quality and its properties such as pH, water temperature, turbidity, DO, and nitrate.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The three emerging market trends driving the global water quality sensor market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Ultraviolet-C (UVC) LEDs reduce sensor costs and improve productivity

Increasing use of nanotechnology in sensors

Essential sensing techniques for different water quality parameter detection

Ultraviolet-C (UVC) LEDs reduce sensor costs and improve productivity

In developing countries, the amount of wastewater is increasing due to rapid industrialization. The increasing amount of sewage provides an opportunity for the water quality sensors market as it is essential to purify the water. For this process of purification, the sensors will be provided for water quality monitoring instruments. The sensors are used for both traditional lab-based diagnostic equipment and for new water quality monitoring instruments. The new and less expensive generation of water quality monitoring instruments will have the ability to deliver on the spot and online measurements.

UVC LEDs will suit most of the water quality monitoring applications because of the advantage of low-cost ownership, low power consumption, and smaller footprint. UVC LEDs are also used in scientific and industrial instruments to measure the quality of water, air, and biological samples. UVC LEDs enable engineers to reduce the costs of water quality sensors by 60% to 80%.

"Vendors are developing small and powerful devices based on UVC LED technology specific to water quality measurement applications. UVC technologies will eliminate the upfront and replacement costs associated with traditional UV lamp technologies. LED-based optical sensors with the instant operation last longer, require little maintenance, enable continuous remote monitoring, consume substantially less power, and provide superior performance," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onsensors

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global water quality sensor market segmentation

This market research report segments the global water quality sensor market into the following six major applications (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, coastal, and laboratory) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global water quality sensors market was dominated by the Americas in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 39%, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006032/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com