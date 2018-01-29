The "Liability Insurance in Serbia to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total amount of gross written premiums in the liability insurance in Serbia is valued at RSD1.92 billion (US$0.0175 billion) in 2016, which is an increase of 68.74% from 2012. The category has recorded a CAGR of 13.97% during the review period (2012-2016).

The report contains detailed historic and forecast data covering Liability Insurance in Serbia. This databook provides values for key performance indicators such as policies and premiums (gross written premiums, net written premiums, net earned premiums, net written premiums (% of GWP) insurance penetration (ratio of direct premiums to GDP) and Number of Active Policies).

The research handbook provides the up-to-date market data for period 2012-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021. Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and number of active policies are represented in millions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

2 Liability Insurance

2.1 Policies and Premiums

2.2 Claims and Expenses

3 Liability Insurance by Product Type

3.1 Professional/ Management Liability

3.2 Environmental/Hazardous Material Risk

3.3 Other Liability

