The amount of total premiums accepted in the reinsurance market in Switzerland is valued at CHF70.24 billion (US$72.99 billion) in 2016, which is an increase of 14.79% over 2015. The category has recorded a CAGR of 5.64% during the review period (2012-2016).

The report contains detailed historic and forecast data covering Reinsurance in Switzerland. This databook provides values for key performance indicators such as premiums (treaty reinsurance facultative reinsurance).

The research handbook provides the up-to-date market data for period 2012-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021. Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and number of active policies are represented in millions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 CAGR Definition and Calculation

1.4 Summary Methodology

2 Accepted Reinsurance

2.1 Total Premiums Accepted, 2012 2016

2.2 Total Premiums Accepted Forecast, 2017 2021

2.3 Total Premiums Accepted by Type

3 Ceded Reinsurance

3.1 Total Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), 2012 2016

3.2 Total Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions) Forecast, 2017 2021

3.3 Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), By Segment

3.4 Share of Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), 2012 2016

3.5 Total Share of Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions) Forecast, 2017 2021

3.6 Share of Premiums Ceded (Excluding Retrocessions), By Segment

