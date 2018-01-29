SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'strategic sourcing analysis study on the industrial equipment manufacturing industry'. A renowned player in the industrial equipment manufacturing industry with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread across economies was facing difficulties in analyzing their sourcing capabilities to develop robust sourcing strategies. The client was also focusing on implementing procurement automation technologies to streamline their sourcing processes, increase savings, and boost transparency.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "One of the key trends in the industrial equipment manufacturing industry is the rise in the use of high-tech production techniques, this has led to the introduction of advanced technologies in companies owing to the pressure from domestic and foreign competitors."

In the industrial equipment manufacturing industry, leading companies are looking at leveraging the use of strategic sourcing analysis solutions to improve their overall procurement process. Our strategic sourcing analysis solutions help players in the industrial equipment manufacturing space to integrate the end-to-end procurement process from source to contract. Moreover, it helps the industrial equipment manufacturers in developing a best-practice methodology by creating a long-term interrogable repository of supplier responses and sourcing activities across business units.

The strategic sourcing analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the industrial equipment manufacturing client develop automation technologies that assist in streamlining the sourcing process. The solutions provided also helped the client improve the efficiency throughout the operations due to the ease of use and a single view of all procurement activities.

The strategic sourcing analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Take advantage of new opportunities, unforeseen circumstances, and changing market factors

Reduce sourcing cycle time

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

