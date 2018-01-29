SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on introduction to the benefits of e-procurement tools and its applications. Implementing procurement solutions such as e-procurement tools help businesses in streamlining the tendering process by eliminating the need to enter data manually.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005919/en/

Introduction to the benefits of e-procurement tools and its applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today's competitive business scenario, e-procurement tools help businesses gain a competitive advantage by helping them control robust inventories, reduce purchasing overlaps, and improve manufacturing cycles. Also, e-procurement tools provide enhanced visibility into day-to-day transactions and assist firms in profiling the most suitable suppliers.

According to the procurement best practices experts at SpendEdge, "Leveraging the use of e-procurement platforms help firms operating in various sectors to streamline their purchases by keeping track of the total expenses in the organization."

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

Benefits of E-procurement Tools

Reduce costs - E-procurement platforms help businesses identify procurement trends and metrics and focus on potential ways to eliminate their maverick spend.

E-procurement platforms help businesses identify procurement trends and metrics and focus on potential ways to eliminate their maverick spend. Increase productivity When compared with traditional methods electronic storage platforms make it easier to submit reusable tenders.

When compared with traditional methods electronic storage platforms make it easier to submit reusable tenders. Eliminate unnecessary paperwork The use of e-procurement platforms enable data to be stored electronically, thereby simplifying the purchasing process.

The use of e-procurement platforms enable data to be stored electronically, thereby simplifying the purchasing process. Reduce Errors Implementing e-procurement technology helps businesses enhance efficiency and reduce occurrences of human error.

Implementing e-procurement technology helps businesses enhance efficiency and reduce occurrences of human error. To read more, download this whitepaper

Download the complete benefits of e-procurement tools and its application whitepaper here:

https://www.spendedge.com/request-white-paper?related=5647

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005919/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com