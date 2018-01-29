SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on introduction to the benefits of e-procurement tools and its applications. Implementing procurement solutions such as e-procurement tools help businesses in streamlining the tendering process by eliminating the need to enter data manually.
In today's competitive business scenario, e-procurement tools help businesses gain a competitive advantage by helping them control robust inventories, reduce purchasing overlaps, and improve manufacturing cycles. Also, e-procurement tools provide enhanced visibility into day-to-day transactions and assist firms in profiling the most suitable suppliers.
According to the procurement best practices experts at SpendEdge, "Leveraging the use of e-procurement platforms help firms operating in various sectors to streamline their purchases by keeping track of the total expenses in the organization."
Benefits of E-procurement Tools
- Reduce costs - E-procurement platforms help businesses identify procurement trends and metrics and focus on potential ways to eliminate their maverick spend.
- Increase productivity When compared with traditional methods electronic storage platforms make it easier to submit reusable tenders.
- Eliminate unnecessary paperwork The use of e-procurement platforms enable data to be stored electronically, thereby simplifying the purchasing process.
- Reduce Errors Implementing e-procurement technology helps businesses enhance efficiency and reduce occurrences of human error.
