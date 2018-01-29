Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on January 25, 2018.

At the AGM, shareholders of the Company:

Set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at six (6) persons;

Elected Brad Eckenweiler, James Pakulis, Dr. John Sanderson, Yanika Silina, David Velisek and Arni Johannson as the Company's directors for the ensuing year;

Re-appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

Passed a special resolution amending the articles of the Company to incorporate advance notice provisions as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 22, 2017.

The Company expects to post the video recording of the highlights of the AGM on its website during the week of January 29th, 2018.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its direct involvement in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO & Director

