

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $36.47 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $57.73 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.74 billion. This was up from $1.72 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $36.47 Mln. vs. $57.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.60 - $1.70 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX