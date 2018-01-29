SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier profiling study on the consumer goods manufacturing industry'. A renowned player in the consumer goods manufacturing industry was facing difficulties in identifying the most profitable suppliers from a pool of suppliers. The client wanted to deliver high-quality goods and services to its end-users while reducing procurement and excess inventory costs. The consumer goods manufacturer also wanted to devise robust strategies to evaluate the performance of the suppliers and identify the procurement risks associated with the supplier.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Due to the relentless growth in the e-commerce platforms, the buying preferences of the customers have changed and they are increasingly shifting toward online shopping owing to its convenience and the variety of products offered."

In the consumer goods manufacturing industry, leading companies are looking at leveraging the use of supplier profiling solutions to meet the growing demands of the end-user segments efficiently. Our supplier profiling solutions help players in the consumer goods manufacturing space focus on profiling and identifying the potential suppliers in the market based on their strengths and weaknesses. It also helps the clients measure the supplier's performance based on various factors.

The supplier profiling solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the consumer goods manufacturing client identify the potential bottlenecks in the supply chain. The solutions provided also assisted the client to compare their products with that of the competitors. Additionally, our supplier profiling solutions also focus on supply management in terms of sourcing and procurement functions.

The supplier profiling solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Measure the supplier performance in terms of the cost management, risk management, and operational improvements

Differentiate the suppliers based on their categories and the quality offered

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

