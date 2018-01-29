

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $21.25 million, or $0.19 per share. This was higher than $18.69 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $101.89 million. This was up from $97.56 million last year.



Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $21.25 Mln. vs. $18.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $101.89 Mln vs. $97.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.4%



