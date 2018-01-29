

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The majority of US shoppers would be buying grocery items online within five years, according to a joint report from Food Marketing Institute and Nielsen.



According to the research, in as few as five to seven years, 70% of consumers will be grocery shopping online. Now, the estimated $100 billion spend, which is equivalent to every US household spending $850 online for food and beverage annually, will occur by 2022 or 2024.



'The grocery industry is currently in the age of digital experimentation, where the roadmap on how to navigate and achieve real and profitable growth continues to evolve,' said Chris Morley, U.S. President FMCG and Retail, Nielsen. 'While analytics will continue to be critical for retailers and manufacturers to understand the digitally engaged food shopper on a deeper level, a collaborative approach to balancing physical and digital sales strategies is the key to unlocking omnichannel success.'



Online grocery sales has seen an increase since Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods Markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX