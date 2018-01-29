

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced that Daniel Pinto, CEO of its Corporate & Investment Bank, and Gordon Smith, CEO of Consumer & Community Banking, have been appointed Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of the company, effective immediately. In addition to their current roles, Pinto and Smith will work closely with Dimon to help drive critical firmwide opportunities.



The company said the announced changes are consistent with the Board's commitment to provide ongoing growth opportunities for future generations of leaders to develop the capabilities critical to the organization's long-term health and success.



