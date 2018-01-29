Komet Resources Inc.: Komet Reports 185 and 149.6 g/t Au from Grab Samples within the Guiro Mine

UEBEC CITY, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a gold discovery 4km from the Guiro mine and the development of a new unmined shoot at the mine.

New Gold Zone

Komet geologists' verification of three 40m deep gold diggers' shafts, located about 4km northeast of the Guiro mine, revealed a quartz vein with a true width of 1.5m, oriented east-west, with a northward dip of 60 degrees. The vein has the same mineralogical composition and the same host rock limonitic alteration from weathering as the Guiro mine vein.

Sampling was carried out by Komet geologists in sealed bags directly from grab samples brought to surface by the gold diggers. The samples are random samples (3 grabs takes per composite sample). These grab samples are indicative but not representative of the grade of the gold structure.

Table of results of the grab samples:

Samples Description Au g/t 201 806 870 White quartz vein with black minerals bands, bearing limonite, hematite and pyrite 47.0 201 806 871 White quartz vein with black minerals bands, bearing limonite, hematite and pyrite 7.08 201 806 872 White quartz vein with black minerals bands, bearing limonite, hematite and pyrite with rare banded hematite 13.9 201 806 873 White quartz vein with hematitic alteration and disseminated hematite and pyrite 12.4 201 806 874 White quartz vein with hematite stringers with disseminated limonite and pyrite 9.89

New underground zone at the Guiro mine.

During the development in the western sector of the mine (see the October 23, 2017 press release (http://kometgold.com/en/komet-guiro-mine-update-and-profit-expectation/)), the Level 3 west gallery intercepted the junction where the 210/80 oriented shear cuts the Guiro vein (270/60).

In this sector the Guiro vein is hardly perceptible due to the shear that displaced the main structure. However, the operators noted the presence of thin centimetric quartz veins with gold mineralization, grading up to 120 g/t over 1.2m obtained from jackleg drill holes.

Table of the best results over 1.2m (true width) from jackleg drill holes:

Samples Au g/t 201 706 564 120.0 201 706 574 10.1 201 706 575 31.8 201 706 581 110.0

In order to better characterize this zone, several grab samples were taken from the roof, the wall and the sludge surrounding these thin chloritized white-pink quartz veins.

Summary of the best results of the grab samples:

Samples Au g/t 201 706 611 72.5 201 706 612 47.0 201 706 614 17.0 201 706 615 22.7 201 706 616 11.7 201 706 617 14.7 201 706 618 149.6 201 706 621 17.6 201 706 646 13.4 201 706 647 82.7 201 706 650 63.1 201 706 651 60.3 201 706 635 12.6 201 706 641 27.7 201 706 642 26.8

Samples Au g/t 201 706 655 26.9 201 706 658 185.0 201 706 661 13.5 201 706 667 10.5 201 706 668 11.6 201 706 669 52.3 201 706 670 12.5 201 706 672 67.4 201 706 677 12.6 201 706 680 50.6 201 706 684 16.5 201 706 687 13.9 201 706 692 16.5 201 706 693 14.5

The chimney to which the current development of level 3 is oriented, theoretically lies 25m farther west and has already been intercepted by the Gu2015dd04, 06, 32 and 35 diamond drill holes who show metric grades reaching 31.1g/t Au (see the September 10, 2015, press release (http://kometgold.com/en/guiro-vein-supported-over-700m-and-high-grade-drill-results-including-42-2-gt-au-over-0-59m-and-31-1-gt-au-over) for more details).

Table of the survey intercepting the chimney:

Survey From (m) To (m) g/t Au Span (m) True width (m) Gu2015dd04 125.33 127.28 5.81 1.95 1.69 Gu2015dd06 80.60 83.40 2.05 2.80 2.42 Gu2015dd32 149.00 149.66 8.73 0.66 0.57 Gu2015dd35 105.45 106.80 31.1 1.35 1.17

This chimney is at least 50m wide at level 3 and continues to level 2 and 4 and should have, between these levels, a 60x50x2m size.

Guiro Mine Exploration

The sinistral offset of the Guiro structure, along the 210-degree shear in the west section of the mine, implies that this type of displacement might be present in the eastern sector, involving the displacement of the Guiro vein to the north and thus opening up new exploration targets northeast of the Guiro mine.

Mr André Gagné, president and CEO declare: "After a discovery south to the Guiro vein (see the may 25, 2017 press release (http://kometgold.com/en/komet-intersects-10-62-gt-on-57-cm-au-and-8-64-gt-on-52-cm-with-core-drilling-south-to-the-guiro-mine/)), we now have a new vein to the north which is also similar to the Guiro vein. The exploration activities will hence be intensified in the next few weeks; it appears that the historical exploration data is getting confirmed."

The grab samples assays reported were obtained by standard 30 grams fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at the Company's mine site laboratory. Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices, including the introduction of standards or blanks with every batch of 3 samples analyzed.

The diamond drill holes samples from 2015 were analyzed by the SGS Lab in Ouagadougou using fire assay followed by atomic absorption spectrometry.

Jacques Marchand, P.Eng. P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the geological information presented herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccdd8280-c01e-4a86-a03b-ce1c316c11b1 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccdd8280-c01e-4a86-a03b-ce1c316c11b1)

