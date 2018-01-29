Canada's national nuclear laboratory and leading particle accelerator centre partner to host global forum on targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy



CHALK RIVER, Ontario and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2018-01-29 23:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization, and TRIUMF, one of the world's leading particle accelerator centres, jointly announced today that they are partnering to co-host the 11th Targeted-Alpha-Therapy Symposium (TAT11) to be held from April 1 - 5, 2019 at the Fairmont Château Laurier in Ottawa.



TAT11 is a global forum for academic and industry leaders to meet and discuss the latest technical, regulatory and clinical developments in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy. The potential benefits of targeted-alpha-therapy in the battle against cancer and other diseases are significant. While existing radiation treatments target all cells in the vicinity of a tumor, both healthy and cancerous, targeted-alpha-therapy focuses the treatment application to cancerous or unhealthy cells. This limits the overall radiation dose a patient may receive, holds promise of better patient outcomes, and encourages a faster recovery time following treatment.



In addition to a variety of industry and academic speakers and presentations, the TAT11 conference will feature an exhibition for companies to showcase their products and services, and will include a tour of the Chalk River Laboratories.



"Targeted-alpha-therapy is one of the most promising areas of nuclear medicine, and could represent a leap forward in radiation therapy," commented Kathy McCarthy, Lab Director, CNL. "Given CNL's history as a world-leader in the development and delivery of medical isotope technology, hosting this important international conference alongside TRIUMF, a leader in subatomic physics, was a natural fit. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the globe to discuss this exciting medical technology."



As part of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited's (AECL) Federal Nuclear S&T Work Plan, CNL is conducting research to evaluate alpha therapy delivery methods. This includes the construction of a small alpha radioisotope generator to provide isotopes for CNL and its collaborators. CNL is also taking the necessary steps to grow and expand its resources and capabilities to pursue related research projects, including work alongside TRIUMF.



"Canada has an existing and powerful particle accelerator infrastructure capable of enabling a greater supply of targeted-alpha-therapy isotopes," explains Paul Schaffer, TRIUMF Associate Lab Director - Life Sciences Division. "It's very fitting to be hosting the next conference here and I am looking forward to both learning from others and advocating for what Canada can contribute to this exciting field.



"TRIUMF has established the feasibility of producing important targeted-alpha-therapy isotopes such as Ac - 225 using its 500 MeV cyclotron; and is also in the process of upgrading its infrastructure to improve safety and reliability of large-scale, accelerator-based isotope production," explains Schaffer.



"Both CNL and TRIUMF are committed to improving the health of Canadians through nuclear medicine, and TAT11 is an important medium to foster international partnerships and collaborations that are necessary to advance this therapy," added Corey McDaniel, Vice-President, Business Development with CNL. "It is our hope that this forum will build awareness around alpha therapy and spur further research to accelerate the development of these isotopes."



For more information on TAT11, including a detailed conference itinerary and exhibitor information, please visit www.tat11.com.



About CNL



Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defense, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.



With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.



For more information on the complete range of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact communications@cnl.ca.



About TRIUMF



Established in 1968 in Vancouver, TRIUMF is Canada's particle accelerator centre. The lab is a hub for discovery and innovation inspired by a half-century of ingenuity in answering nature's most challenging questions. Powered by its complement of top talent and accelerator infrastructure - including the world's largest cyclotron - TRIUMF is driving the leading edges of advanced isotope science, innovation, and technologies to address fundamental and applied problems in particle and nuclear physics, and the materials and life sciences. In collaboration with 20 Canadian universities, TRIUMF's diverse community of nearly 600 multidisciplinary researchers, engineers, technicians, tradespeople, staff, and students create a unique incubator for Canadian excellence, as well as a portal to premier global collaborations. At TRIUMF, we drive more than scientific discovery -- our passion for understanding everything from the nature of the nucleus to the cosmos creates into inspiration, improved health, economic opportunity, and a better world for all.



For more information see http://www.triumf.ca. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: TRIUMFlab



Media Contacts: Patrick Quinn Director, Corporate Communications CNL, 1-866-886-2325 communications@cnl.ca Lisa Lambert Head, Strategic Communications TRIUMF, 1-604-222-7356 lisa@triumf.ca