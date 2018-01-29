Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - Rosy Mondin, President and CEO of Quadron Cannatech Corporation, speaks about the company's high flow CO2 system, The Boss.





Quadron Cannatech Corporation is a Vancouver based automated extraction and processing solutions company. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific, Greenmantle and Cybernetic Control Systems, Quadron provides ancillary equipment, products and services, designed and structured to address the complex needs and requirements of federally authorized cannabis industry participants in North America.

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

