Cohen & Steers' Leadership in Real Assets Acknowledged with Three Award Wins

HONG KONG, Jan. 29,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has earned three awards for leadership and investment performance from the Asia Asset Management "2018 Best of the Best Performance Awards." The accolades include Best Real Assets House, as well as Performance Awards - Global REITs (3 Years) and Global REITs (10 Years).

These honors are the latest to recognize Cohen & Steers' leadership in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real assets. For more than 30 years, the company has been dedicated to providing clients with liquid alternative investment solutions that offer the potential for attractive total returns and stable income, while delivering portfolio diversification benefits.

"We're pleased Asia Asset Management has acknowledged Cohen&Steers' best-in-class expertise in real assets for the seventh consecutive year," said Stephen Kenneally, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer - Asia. "We remain committed to providing clients globally with unique investment strategies to help navigate through full market cycles."

Founded in 1986, the firm was the first dedicated asset manager of listed property securities. Since its inception, Cohen & Steers has grown into a global manager of differentiated strategies-uniquely focused on liquid real assets and alternative income solutions including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, midstream energy and preferred securities.

Today, Cohen & Steers is one of the world's largest investors in global real estate securities and manages one of the world's largest mutual funds dedicated to preferred securities. In total, Cohen&Steers has $62.1 billion of assets under management, as of 31 December 2017.

The annual Asia Asset Management Best of the Best Awards have been recognizing the most outstanding asset managers in Asia for 15 years. Cohen & Steers has been a frequent Award recipient, having won the Performance Awards - Global REITs (3 and 10 years) in 2016; Performance Awards - Global REITs (3 Years), Global Infrastructure (10 Years) and US REITs (20 years) in 2015; Performance Awards - Global Infrastructure (10 Years) in 2014; Performance Awards - Global Infrastructure (3 Years) in 2013; and Performance Awards - Global Infrastructure (5 Years) in 2012 and 2011.

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

About Asia Asset Management's Awards. AAM's Best Real Assets House Award is one of several Regional awards designed to identify Asia's finest performers from financial services companies and institutional investors to service providers, whose influence and excellence expands beyond borders. These are firms that have boldly led the way in terms of innovation, service to clients, best practices and overall expertise in their field. Best of the Best Performance Awards are dedicated to measuring the accomplishments of companies based on the performance statistics of funds being managed. The top performers in various categories among the submissions received are awarded.

Since inception,AAMhas referred to the Best of the Best Awardsby the year for which they were being recognised, meaning that if this sequence were followed, this year's would be the 2017 Best of the Best Awards. However, this year, AAM decided to change its policy and refer to the awards by the year in which they are awarded.