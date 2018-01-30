

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the seven-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 140 points or 4.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,525-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking likely following recent gains. A drop in crude oil prices adds to the soft sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the insurance companies, while the financials, properties and oil stocks came in mixed.



For the day, the index sank 35.13 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 3,523.00 after trading between 3,510.27 and 3,587.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted 30.41 points or 1.56 percent to end at 1,919.80.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.81 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.08 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.67 percent, Bank of Communications tumbled 1.42 percent, China Life plummeted 2.70 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 3.60 percent, PetroChina eased 0.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.81 percent, China Vanke skidded 3.67 percent and Gemdale climbed 1.24 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks gave ground on Monday after several days of record closing highs for the major averages.



The Dow shed 177.23 points or 0.67 percent to 26,439.48, while the NASDAQ lost 39.27 points or 0.52 percent and the S&P 500 fell 19.34 points or 0.67 percent to 2,853.53.



Profit taking contributed to the weakness on Wall Street, as traders cashed in on recent gains. Also, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and the Labor Department's monthly jobs report may be keeping some traders on the sidelines.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rose slightly more than expected in December, while personal spending climbed in line with expectations.



Crude oil futures fell Monday amid indications U.S. production will be ramped up, as well as a strengthening U.S. dollar. March WTI oil was down 58 cents or 0.9 percent to $65.56/bbl.



