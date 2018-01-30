

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $11.6 million, or $0.28 per share. This was lower than $14.4 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $175.2 million. This was up from $155.7 million last year.



Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.6 Mln. vs. $14.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $175.2 Mln vs. $155.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX