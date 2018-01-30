

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) uncovered a 'material weakness' in financial reporting and reached out to regulators about its lapses after determining that it didn't have enough money set aside to pay some annuity and pension customers.



MET closes Monday's regular trading at $54.40, down $0.37 or 0.68 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $3.71 or 6.82 percent.



MetLife also said it has postponed its earnings report and conference call related to its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2017, which had previously been scheduled for Jan. 31, 2018, and Feb. 1, 2018, respectively. MetLife will now issue its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings report and its Fourth Quarter Financial Supplement on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 after the market closes.



On its December 15, 2017, Investor Outlook Call, MetLife announced that it was undertaking a review of practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves related to certain Retirement and Income Solutions group annuitants who have been unresponsive or missing over time.



The company has determined the prior release of group annuity reserves resulted from a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting. MetLife expects to increase reserves in total between $525 million and $575 million pre-tax, to adjust for reserves previously released, as well as accrued interest and other related liabilities. The amount of the reserve increase is based in substantial part on actuarial, legal, statistical, and other assumptions. If actual facts and factors differ from those the company has assumed, the reserve the company has established could be adversely or positively affected.



The total amount expected to impact fourth quarter 2017 net income is between $135 million and $165 million pre-tax, the majority of which represents a current period strengthening of reserves and will be reflected in Adjusted Earnings , formerly known as Operating Earnings.



It expects the full year 2017 net income impact to be between $165 million and $195 million pre-tax. In addition, the company intends to make prior period revisions to reflect the balance of these adjustments in the appropriate historical periods. The company also expects to correct historical periods for unrelated errors in those periods, as required by accounting standards. Those errors were previously recorded in the periods in which the company identified them.



MetLife said it is currently reviewing its processes and procedures for identifying unresponsive and missing international group annuity annuitants and pension beneficiaries. In addition, MetLife recently initiated an ongoing global review of its processes and procedures for identifying unresponsive and missing policyholders and beneficiaries for the other insurance and annuity products it offers. MetLife is not currently aware of any material deficiencies in its identification of unresponsive or missing annuitants,



policyholders or beneficiaries with respect to such products under review.MetLife said it had previously informed its primary state regulator, the New York Department of Financial Services, about this matter and is responding to questions from them and other state regulators. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement staff has also made an inquiry regarding this matter and MetLife is responding to its questions. To date, MetLife is not aware of any intentional wrongdoing in connection with this matter.



For the fourth-quarter, the company expects net income of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. On a per share basis, net income is expected to be between $1.91 and $1.96 per share. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $650 million to $700 million, or $0.61 to $0.66 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



