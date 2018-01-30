

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) said that it plans to to invest more than $50 billion over the next five years to expand business in the United States. The investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law.



Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, said in a blog post that the company will be investing billions of dollars to increase oil production in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, expand existing operations, improve infrastructure and build new manufacturing sites. This will create thousands of jobs, strengthen the U.S. economy and enhance energy security.



Darren said, 'The recent changes to the U.S. corporate tax rate coupled with smarter regulation create an environment for future capital investments and will further enhance ExxonMobil's competitiveness around the world. We're actively evaluating the impact of the lower tax rate on the economics of several other projects currently in the planning stages to further expand our facilities along the Gulf Coast.'



