

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Tuesday with the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen denting investor sentiment. Investors also digested mixed local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 173.09 points or 0.73 percent to 23,456.25, off a low of 23,428.27 earlier.



The major exporters are all lower on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are down more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.3 percent and Canon is losing 0.4 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are lower by almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.7 percent and Honda is rising 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 4 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. is gaining more than 8 percent, while Toyobo Co. and Komatsu are rising almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp is declining 3 percent, while Sompo Holdings and Taiyo Yuden are down more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan dipped 0.1 percent on year in December, coming in at 322,157 yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 1.7 percent gain in November.



Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in December, above expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in December, beating forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 1.8 percent gain in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday on profit taking as some traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, with traders reluctant to sell stocks and miss out on any further upside.



The Dow slid 177.23 points or 0.7 percent to 26,439.48, the Nasdaq fell 39.27 points or 0.5 percent to 7,466.52 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.34 points or 0.7 percent to 2,852.53.



The major European markets ended mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Monday amid indications U.S. production will be ramped up. March WTI oil slipped $0.58 or 0.9 percent to settle at $65.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX