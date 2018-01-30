

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street, while the dollar held onto overnight gains as U.S. bond yields rose to its highest levels in nearly four years amid concerns over higher inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged above 2.70 percent to its highest since April 2014.



The Australian market is declining amid broad-based selling following the negative lead from Wall Street and as investors digested local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 36.60 points or 0.60 percent to 6,038.80, off a low of 6,034.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 34.90 points or 0.56 percent to 6,152.70.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is declining almost 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



The major miners are also mostly lower. BHP Billiton is declining 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Fortescue Metals reported an 8 percent decline in iron ore shipments for the December quarter, while cash production costs declined 4 percent. The miner's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent after gold prices tumbled overnight.



Newcrest Mining reported a 17.2 percent increase in gold production for the December quarter and affirmed its full-year outlook, while Evolution Mining said it is on track to 'comfortably' meet its full-year outlook despite a fall in gold production in the December quarter.



Shares of cancer treatment specialist Sirtex Medical are in a trading halt ahead of a 'potential material corporate transaction'.



ApplyDirect's shares are rising more than 9 percent after the recruitment technology company said it will participate in Google's Cloud Job Discovery beta program that is slated to go live in three months.



Navitas said its first-half profit fell by almost 54 percent, while EBITDA from continuing operations rose. The education provider's shares are losing more than 6 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed that business confidence in Australia picked up steam in December, with an index score of +11. That's up from the upwardly revised +7 in November.



Business conditions also improved in December, albeit marginally, as the index moved to +13 from +12 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.8098, up from US$0.8089 on Monday.



The Japanese market is losing, with the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen denting investor sentiment. Investors also digested mixed local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 173.09 points or 0.73 percent to 23,456.25, off a low of 23,428.27 earlier.



The major exporters are all lower on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are down more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.3 percent and Canon is losing 0.4 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are lower by almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.7 percent and Honda is rising 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 4 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. is gaining more than 8 percent, while Toyobo Co. and Komatsu are rising almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp is declining 3 percent, while Sompo Holdings and Taiyo Yuden are down more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan dipped 0.1 percent on year in December, coming in at 322,157 yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 1.7 percent gain in November.



Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in December, above expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged. Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in December, beating forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 1.8 percent gain in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday on profit taking as some traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, with traders reluctant to sell stocks and miss out on any further upside.



The Dow slid 177.23 points or 0.7 percent to 26,439.48, the Nasdaq fell 39.27 points or 0.5 percent to 7,466.52 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.34 points or 0.7 percent to 2,852.53.



The major European markets ended mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Monday amid indications U.S. production will be ramped up. March WTI oil slipped $0.58 or 0.9 percent to settle at $65.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX