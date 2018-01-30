Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 30/01/2018 / 11:27 UTC+8 *MEDIA RELEASE* _For Immediate Release_ *Value Investing College holds the 7th Value Investing Summit, * *promoting knowledge of value investing among mass market investors * - *Keynote speakers included renowned investors, authors and business leaders * *- Team from Nanyang Technological University wins 2018 Inter-Varsity Stock Research Challenge * *- Value Investing Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2019* *29 January 2018, SINGAPORE* *8I* Holdings Limited's 71.7%-owned subsidiary, 8VIC Global Pte Limited ("*8VIC*") held its seventh annual Value Investing Summit ("*VIS 2018*") on 27 to 28 January in Singapore under it's main brand Value Investing College ("*VIC*"). The two whole-day event took place at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre on 27th and 28th January. A total of 676 people from across the Asia Pacific attended the event. The keynote speaker at the event is Professor Hermann Simon, Honorary Chairman and Founder of Global Consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners. The other speakers include: - Mr Sean Seah (Chief Executive Officer, 8VIC Global Pte. Limited) - Mr Kee Koon Boon (Chief Investment Officer, *8I* Holdings Limited) - Mr Zhou Guiyin (Chief Trainer of 8IH China (Shanghai) Co Ltd's Value Investing Programme) - Mr Makrand Appalwar (Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Emmbi Industries Limited) - Ms Judy Kuo (Chairman & Director, Nyquest Technology Corporation Limited) - Mr Getty Goh (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CoAssets Pte Ltd) - Mr Vishal Khandelwal (Practitioner of Value Investing, Founder of SafalNiveshak.com)Mr Hemant Amin (Founder, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer, Asiamin Capital Pte Ltd) - Mr François Badelon (President, Amiral Gestion) VIS is an annual conference featuring some of the best investing minds in Asia and around the world, where industry experts and investors alike meet to share ideas, discuss investment strategies and support one another to navigate the investing scenes internationally. Every year, VIS invites renowned investors, business leaders or expertise in their respective fields to give speeches at the event. This year, Prof. Dr. Hermann Simon, Chairman & Co-founder of a world's leading consultancy firm, Simon-Kucher & Partners, was invited as the lead keynote speaker. Prof. Dr. Simon provided detailed discussion on the macroeconomic trend, globalization, the implication on micro economy, innovation, digitalization, and the features of 'hidden champion' companies. The insightful and intriguing speech was very positively received by the audience. Mr. Kee Koon Boon, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Group's Hidden Champion Fund, was another keynote speaker at the event. Mr. Kee gave an overview on value investing approach and philosophy, and he showcased several successful case studies of Hidden Champions. Mr. Zhou Guiyin, General Manager and Chief Trainer of Shanghai Rongdao Culture Communication Co. Ltd. and 8IH's China subsidiary, introduced in his speech how Chinese ancient culture and philosophy could be applied in value investing. Mr. Vishal Khandelwal, founder of SafalNiveshak.com, an initiative to help people learn the art of value investing and behavioural finance, talked about how to improve stock screening process with rationality to safeguard returns in an irrational market. A key highlight during VIS 2018 was the Intervarsity Stock Challenge ("the Challenge"), a competition among university teams. It seeks to promote the study of Value Investing among full-time undergraduates from Singapore and Malaysia and allow students to advance their analytical skills and earn exposure and recognition in the community of value investors. Stock Challenge inspires university students to learn and practice Value Investing knowledge from a young age, and unlike classroom-based studies, they are able to apply the knowledge in the real world and get guidance from judges with extensive experience in investing. / A total of 26 entries were received for the Challenge with 5 final teams selected for the final challenge held during VIS 2018. The winning team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) comprising Zou Ye Ying, Ong Xin Yi, Shui Shan Shan and Vania Si received a cash prize money of S$4,000 sponsored by 8VIC and the Challenge trophy engraved with their institution's name for this year's Challenge. Mr. Clive Tan, Executive Director of the Group, commented, "VIC is 8IH's financial education platform that promotes value investing concept among the mass market investors. Our annual VIS has grown in quality, depth of information shared and regional influence. It's encouraging to see the learning spirit and aspiration for financial freedom among the attendees, the majority of whom are millennials with increased spending and investing power. As the largest and the most active private financial education provider in Singapore and Malaysia, VIC is committed to assisting our students and the public in learning the knowledge to achieve their investment goals, through VIS and our other flagship events". VIS 2019 is scheduled to be held on the 19 to 20 January 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. *ENDS* *About 8I Holdings Limited* *8I *Holdings Limited ("*8IH*" or the "Group") is a public company listed in Australia, primarily engaged in the businesses of investment in public and private markets, fund management and financial education. The Group invests in public listed companies and operates a licensed fund management business in Singapore through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hidden Champions Capital Management Pte. Ltd. It upholds the investment concept of investing into "undervalued" listed entities with value investing methodologies. The Group also invests in private businesses with hidden value and good operational track record. As a strategic investor, the goal is to value-add and create synergy amongst investee companies. The Group provides financial education through Value Investing College ("VIC"). Owned by 8VIC Global Pte Limited, VIC is the leading Financial Education Provider (in the discipline of value investing) in Singapore and Malaysia. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan; and participants spanning from 23 cities, VIC Global seeks to build the largest community of value investors globally. 